World Rowing Delegation Makes Visit to the Los Angeles 2028 Headquarters and Proposed Rowing Venue

PROVIDED BY WORLD ROWING

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

A delegation of World Rowing representatives was in Southern California last week to visit the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games headquarters. They discussed, amongst other topics, the collaboration between LA28, World Rowing and US Rowing in the years leading to the Games.

World Rowing was represented by Jean-Christophe Rolland and Tricia Smith, President and Vice-President respectively, and its Executive Director, Vincent Gaillard. They were accompanied by Nobuhisa Ishizuka, Chair of the US Rowing Board.

They attended a series of meetings with key members of the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee, including Casey Wasserman (Chairperson), Janet Evans (Chief Athlete Officer), Kathy Carter (Chief Executive Officer), John Harper (Chief Operating Officer), Doug Arnot (Consultant, Games Delivery) and Niccolo Campriani (Sports Director). They also met Gene Sykes, Chairperson of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Prior to these meetings, the delegation had the opportunity to visit the proposed venue for Classic rowing, the Long Beach Marine Stadium, previously used for the 1932 Olympic Games and located at the heart of the city of Long Beach. The maximum possible length for racing in Long Beach is 1500m, marking an exception that World Rowing accepted to make to showcase the sport at the heart of the Games.

In the context of the proposal made to the International Olympic Committee to include Beach Sprint Rowing at the 2028 Olympic Games – on the back of its confirmed inclusion at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia – the delegation also presented how this discipline would uniquely add value to the LA28 Games, targeting a full venue share with other inshore events in the Olympic program to ensure a financially sustainable approach. A decision regarding the inclusion of Beach Sprint Rowing is expected by the IOC before the summer.

“It was a very fruitful visit, which will contribute to strengthen our partnership with Los Angeles 2028 for years to come, said World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland. We are looking forward to actively supporting their ambition to, once more, make Olympic and Paralympic history in Los Angeles, including, we hope, through the inclusion of an exciting new form of rowing that will fully embrace the LA spirit and beach culture”.



The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 15 to 27 2028.