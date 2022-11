Virginia Women’s Rowing Hosts Rivanna Romp November 13

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The University of Virginia women’s rowing program is hosting the Rivanna Romp November 13 on the Rivanna Reservoir in Earlysville, Virginia.

The University of Central Florida, Duke, Louisville, Navy, and North Carolina will all race against the host squad in eights and fours.

Racing begins at noon, and the event is free and open to the public.