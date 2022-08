USRowing Senior Trials II to Take Place August 8-9

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Racing at the 2022 USRowing Senior Team Trials II begins August 8.

Two boats—the women’s single and men’s double—will be selected based on the outcome of racing.

The winners will earn the right to represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Championships September 18-25 in Racice, Czech Republic, according to USRowing.

Racing begins at 8:00 a.m. eastern and will conclude Tuesday.