USRowing Announces U23, U19 Rosters

More than 130 athletes were named to the rosters in total.

60 athletes were named to the U19 roster and 71 athletes were named to the U23 roster. Both squads will represent the United States in their respective World Championships in Varese, Italy.

The 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held July 27-31 and the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 25-30.

Here is the list of athletes named to the two squads along with their coaches according to USRowing:

2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Roster

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/Affiliation)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Single Sculls

Charles Boldt (Zionsville, Ind./Indianapolis Rowing Center)

Women’s Single Sculls

Olivia Petri (Brisbane, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Men’s Double Sculls

Nikhil Ramaraju (s) (Bettendorf, Iowa/Y Quad Cities Rowing)

Tristan Wakefield (b) (Bettendorf, Iowa/Y Quad Cities Rowing)

Women’s Double Sculls

Catherine Barry (s) (Oyster Bay Cove, N.Y./Friends Academy)

Hannah Peters (b) (Newton, Mass./Noble and Greenough School/Cambridge Boat Club)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Ashton Perlroth (s) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Walid Ghamra (3) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Sam Dowd (2) (Omaha, Neb/Red Dog Rowing)

Timothy Parsons (b) (Eugene, Ore./South Eugene Rowing Club)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Heather Schmidt (s) (Niskayuna, N.Y./Niskayuna Rowing)

Cillian Mullen (3) (Batavia, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Ava Schetlick (2) (Charlottesville, Va./Virginia Rowing Association)

Alice Dommer (b) (San Carlos, Calif./Redwood Scullers/PACJC)

Men’s Pair

Alberto Lasso (s) (Los Gatos, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)

Jonas Thieme (b) (San Jose, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)

Women’s Pair

Shannon Kearney (s) (Sherman Oaks, Calif./Marina Aquatic Center)

Rachel Lande (b) (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Marina Aquatic Center)

Men’s Four

Josh Yin (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)

Oscar Patton (3) (Lincoln, Mass./Deerfield Academy)

Jack Skinner (2) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Davis Schroeder (b) (Costa Mesa, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Women’s Four

Kennedy Housley (s) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Imogen Cabot (3) (Cambridge, Mass./The Winsor School)

Elsa Hartman (2) (Roseville, Calif./Capital Crew)

Samantha Smart (b) (Mill Valley, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

Elenna Seguin (c) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)

William Deutchman (s) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

William Jett (3) (San Carlos, Calif./Norcal Crew)

Charles Richards (2) (Winston Salem, N.C./Deerfield Academy Crew)

Andrew Wilkinson (b) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Ella Casano (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Sophia Greco (s) (Norwalk, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)

Lindsey Brail (3) (New York, N.Y./ Pelham Community Rowing Association)

Annika Jeffery (2) (Portland, Ore./Rose City Rowing Club)

Ella Wheeler (b) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield Mount Hermon School)

Men’s Eight

Adam Casler (c) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

John Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Deerfield Academy)

Kian Aminian (7) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Owen Finnerty (6) (Ardmore, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)

Jordan Dykema (5) (Seattle, Wash.)

Travis O’Neil (4) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Luke Smith (3) (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)

Drew Cavanaugh (2) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)

Davis Kelly (b) (Vashon Island, Wash./Burton Beach Rowing Club)

Women’s Eight

Frances McKenzie (c) (Cos Cob, Ct./Greenwich Crew)

Nora Goodwillie (s) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Sofia Simone (7) (Miami, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Phoebe Wise (6) (Greenwich, Ct./Greenwich Crew)

Ellie Bijeau (5) (Washington, D.C./Wilson Crew)

Quincy Stone (4) (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Sarah Bradford (3) (Oconomowoc, Wis./Milwaukee Rowing Club)

Lily Pember (2) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Eugenia Rodríguez-Vázquez (b) (A Coruña, Galicia, Spain/Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)

Alternates

Edward Achtner (Walton-on-Thames, England/Marin Rowing Association/Moseley Boat Club)

Grant McCurdy (Nokomis, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Owen McKenna (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)

Katherine Mote (Dallas, Texas/The Episcopal School of Dallas)

Ellie Smith (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)

Hannah Smith (East Grand Rapids, Mich./East Grand Rapids Crew)

Coaches

Zohar Abramovitz, Women’s Pair

Brian de Regt, Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Skye Elliot, Women’s Four with Coxswain

Casey Galvanek, Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Eric Gehrke, Men’s Lead Coach/Men’s Eight

Andrew Hess, Men’s Four with Coxswain

Monica Hilcu, Women’s Single Sculls

Caitlin McClain, Women’s Lead Coach/Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Amadeusz Pietrzak, Women’s Double Sculls

Channing Walker, Men’s Pair

Mike Wallin, Women’s Eight

Cary Wasserman, Men’s Four

Jamie Whalen, Men’s Single Sculls/Men’s Double Sculls

Support Staff

Chris Chase, U19 Chief

Erin Berg, Dietician

Will Daly, Team Leader

Nicholas Haley, Team Leader

Kaity Jackson, Physical Therapist

Brett Johnson, Press Officer

Hank Pelto, Team Physician

2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Roster

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Single Sculls

Isaiah Harrison (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

Women’s Single Sculls

Ella Barry (Oyster Bay, N.Y./Princeton University)

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

Nicholas Aronow (Laurel Hollow, N.Y./Princeton University)

Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Isabella Begley (Moorestown, N.J./University of Virginia)

Men’s Double Sculls

Tucker Thomas (s) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)

Thomas Foltz (b) (Richmond, Va./Virginia Tech)

Women’s Double Sculls

Susan Cook (s) (Portland, Ore./Boston University)

Simone Vorperian (b) (Madison, Wis./University of Pennsylvania)

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Clay Rybus (s) (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Sean Rybus (b) (Newport Beach, Calif./Georgetown University)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Brooke Ruszkiewicz (s) (Middleton, Wis./Stanford University)

Ruthie Lacy (b) (Edmond, Okla./Oklahoma City University)

Men’s Pair

Floyd Benedikter (s) (Dortmund, Germany/Princeton University)

Nick Taylor (b) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)

Women’s Pair

Sue Holderness (s) (Charlotte, N.C./University of Texas)

Megan Lee (b) (Natick, Mass./Duke University)

Lightweight Men’s Pair

Nathaniel Sass (s) (Buffalo, N.Y./University of Pennsylvania)

Collin Hay (b) (Shrewsbury, Mass./University of Delaware)

Lightweight Women’s Pair

Ava Sack (s) (Newport Beach, Calif./Georgetown University)

Elsa Andrews (b) (Seattle, Wash./Harvard University)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Isaac Spokes (s) (Baltimore, Md./Dartmouth College)

Matthew Davis (3) (Malvern, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)

Maxwell Kreutzelman (2) (Orinda, Calif./Cornell University)

Cooper Tuckerman (b) (Bozeman, Mont./Dartmouth College)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Katelin Gildersleeve (s) (Dallas, Texas/Stanford University)

Lauren Benedict (3) (Reston, Va./University of Virginia)

Sophia Calabrese (2) (Shaker Heights, Ohio/University of Texas)

Ellen Ulitsky (b) (Sunnyvale, Calif./University of California, Los Angeles)

Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Simon Dubiel (s) (Seattle, Wash./University of Pennsylvania)

Eli Rabinowitz (3) (Rye, N.Y./Georgetown University)

Justin Schmidt (2) (Westport, Conn./University of Delaware)

Troy Riesenberger (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of Pennsylvania)

Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Claire Friedlander (s) (Narberth, Pa./University of Wisconsin)

Caroline Burchette (3) (Wynnewood, Pa./Boston University)

Kathleen Love (2) (Arlington, Va./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Ava Gamble (b) (Yardley, Pa./Boston University)

* Savanna Jacovini (Wayne, Pa./Boston University)

* Injured, will not compete

Women’s Four

Kaitlin Knifton (s) (Austin, Texas/University of Texas)

Caitlin Esse (3) (Fairfield, Conn./University of Texas)

Anna Jensen (2) (Midland, Mich./University of Texas)

Fran Raggi (b) (Maitland, Fla./University of Texas)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

William Dempsey (c) (Ocean Township, N.J./Northeastern University)

Benjamin Dukes (s) (Morton Grove, Ill./Syracuse University)

Nathan Phelps (3) (Ridgefield, Conn./Princeton University)

Zachary Vachal (2) (San Francisco, Calif./Princeton University)

Erik Spinka (b) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Caroline Ricksen (c) Orinda, Calif./Stanford University)

Katherine Kelly (s) (Vashon Island, Wash./University of Virginia)

Elena Collier-Hezel (3) (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Greta Filor (2) (Rye, N.Y./Brown University)

Angela Szabo (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of California)

Men’s Eight

Jack DiGiovanni (c) (Pittsford, N.Y./Brown University)

William Legenzowski (s) (Vista, N.Y./Brown University)

Adam Campain (7) (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cornell University)

Charles Fargo (6) (Winnetka, Ill./Brown University)

James Wright (5) (Philadelphia, Pa./Stanford University)

Jacob Hudgins (4) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)

Miles Hudgins (3) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)

Alexander Abuhoff (2) (Montclair, N.J./Northeastern University)

Kai Hoite (b) (Berkeley, Calif./Brown University)

Women’s Eight

Rachel Rane (c) (Glencoe, Ill./University of Texas)

Isabella Battistoni (s) (Seattle, Wash./Stanford University)

Azja Czajkowski (7) (Imperial Beach, Calif./Stanford University)

Camille VanderMeer (6) (Elmira, N.Y./Princeton University)

Hannah Heideveld (5) (New Brunswick, N.J./Rutgers University)

Sophia Hahn (4) (Braselton, Ga./Yale University)

Maddie Moore (3) (Naples, Fla./Yale University)

Lanie Nitsch (2) (McAllen, Texas/University of Texas)

Margaret Hedeman (b) (Concord, Mass./Yale University)

Alternates

Gabrielle Graves (Seattle, Wash./University of Michigan)

Julian Thomas (New Hope, Pa./Dartmouth College)

Coaching Staff

Sarah Baker, Lightweight Women’s Pair

Reilly Dampeer, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls/Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Andreil Doolittle, Men’s Double Sculls

Jesse Foglia, Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls/Men’s Eight

Joa Harrison, Men’s Single Sculls

Craig Hoffman, Men’s Quadruple Sculls/Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Greg Hughes, Men’s Pair

James Konopka, Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Pat LaPage, Men’s Four with Coxswain

James Long-Lerno, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Asiya Mahmud, Women’s Four with Coxswain

Krystal Melendez, Women’s Double Sculls/Women’s Pair

Dave O’Neill, Women’s Four

Aaron Preetam, Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Ronald Rubino, Lightweight Men’s Pair

Kevin Sauer, Women’s Eight

Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

Support Staff

Wyatt Allen, U23 Chief

Will Daly, Team Leader

Liz Fusco, Dietician

Brett Johnson, Press Officer

Kristine Karlson, Team Physician

Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader