More than 130 athletes were named to the rosters in total.
60 athletes were named to the U19 roster and 71 athletes were named to the U23 roster. Both squads will represent the United States in their respective World Championships in Varese, Italy.
The 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held July 27-31 and the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 25-30.
Here is the list of athletes named to the two squads along with their coaches according to USRowing:
2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Roster
Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/Affiliation)
(Lineups subject to change)
Men’s Single Sculls
Charles Boldt (Zionsville, Ind./Indianapolis Rowing Center)
Women’s Single Sculls
Olivia Petri (Brisbane, Calif./Redwood Scullers)
Men’s Double Sculls
Nikhil Ramaraju (s) (Bettendorf, Iowa/Y Quad Cities Rowing)
Tristan Wakefield (b) (Bettendorf, Iowa/Y Quad Cities Rowing)
Women’s Double Sculls
Catherine Barry (s) (Oyster Bay Cove, N.Y./Friends Academy)
Hannah Peters (b) (Newton, Mass./Noble and Greenough School/Cambridge Boat Club)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Ashton Perlroth (s) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)
Walid Ghamra (3) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Sam Dowd (2) (Omaha, Neb/Red Dog Rowing)
Timothy Parsons (b) (Eugene, Ore./South Eugene Rowing Club)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Heather Schmidt (s) (Niskayuna, N.Y./Niskayuna Rowing)
Cillian Mullen (3) (Batavia, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)
Ava Schetlick (2) (Charlottesville, Va./Virginia Rowing Association)
Alice Dommer (b) (San Carlos, Calif./Redwood Scullers/PACJC)
Men’s Pair
Alberto Lasso (s) (Los Gatos, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)
Jonas Thieme (b) (San Jose, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)
Women’s Pair
Shannon Kearney (s) (Sherman Oaks, Calif./Marina Aquatic Center)
Rachel Lande (b) (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Marina Aquatic Center)
Men’s Four
Josh Yin (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)
Oscar Patton (3) (Lincoln, Mass./Deerfield Academy)
Jack Skinner (2) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)
Davis Schroeder (b) (Costa Mesa, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)
Women’s Four
Kennedy Housley (s) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Imogen Cabot (3) (Cambridge, Mass./The Winsor School)
Elsa Hartman (2) (Roseville, Calif./Capital Crew)
Samantha Smart (b) (Mill Valley, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)
Men’s Four with Coxswain
Elenna Seguin (c) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)
William Deutchman (s) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)
William Jett (3) (San Carlos, Calif./Norcal Crew)
Charles Richards (2) (Winston Salem, N.C./Deerfield Academy Crew)
Andrew Wilkinson (b) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)
Women’s Four with Coxswain
Ella Casano (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)
Sophia Greco (s) (Norwalk, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)
Lindsey Brail (3) (New York, N.Y./ Pelham Community Rowing Association)
Annika Jeffery (2) (Portland, Ore./Rose City Rowing Club)
Ella Wheeler (b) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield Mount Hermon School)
Men’s Eight
Adam Casler (c) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)
John Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Deerfield Academy)
Kian Aminian (7) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)
Owen Finnerty (6) (Ardmore, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)
Jordan Dykema (5) (Seattle, Wash.)
Travis O’Neil (4) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)
Luke Smith (3) (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)
Drew Cavanaugh (2) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)
Davis Kelly (b) (Vashon Island, Wash./Burton Beach Rowing Club)
Women’s Eight
Frances McKenzie (c) (Cos Cob, Ct./Greenwich Crew)
Nora Goodwillie (s) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)
Sofia Simone (7) (Miami, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Phoebe Wise (6) (Greenwich, Ct./Greenwich Crew)
Ellie Bijeau (5) (Washington, D.C./Wilson Crew)
Quincy Stone (4) (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)
Sarah Bradford (3) (Oconomowoc, Wis./Milwaukee Rowing Club)
Lily Pember (2) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)
Eugenia Rodríguez-Vázquez (b) (A Coruña, Galicia, Spain/Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)
Alternates
Edward Achtner (Walton-on-Thames, England/Marin Rowing Association/Moseley Boat Club)
Grant McCurdy (Nokomis, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Owen McKenna (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)
Katherine Mote (Dallas, Texas/The Episcopal School of Dallas)
Ellie Smith (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)
Hannah Smith (East Grand Rapids, Mich./East Grand Rapids Crew)
Coaches
Zohar Abramovitz, Women’s Pair
Brian de Regt, Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Skye Elliot, Women’s Four with Coxswain
Casey Galvanek, Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Eric Gehrke, Men’s Lead Coach/Men’s Eight
Andrew Hess, Men’s Four with Coxswain
Monica Hilcu, Women’s Single Sculls
Caitlin McClain, Women’s Lead Coach/Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Amadeusz Pietrzak, Women’s Double Sculls
Channing Walker, Men’s Pair
Mike Wallin, Women’s Eight
Cary Wasserman, Men’s Four
Jamie Whalen, Men’s Single Sculls/Men’s Double Sculls
Support Staff
Chris Chase, U19 Chief
Erin Berg, Dietician
Will Daly, Team Leader
Nicholas Haley, Team Leader
Kaity Jackson, Physical Therapist
Brett Johnson, Press Officer
Hank Pelto, Team Physician
2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Roster
Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)
(Lineups subject to change)
Men’s Single Sculls
Isaiah Harrison (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)
Women’s Single Sculls
Ella Barry (Oyster Bay, N.Y./Princeton University)
Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls
Nicholas Aronow (Laurel Hollow, N.Y./Princeton University)
Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls
Isabella Begley (Moorestown, N.J./University of Virginia)
Men’s Double Sculls
Tucker Thomas (s) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)
Thomas Foltz (b) (Richmond, Va./Virginia Tech)
Women’s Double Sculls
Susan Cook (s) (Portland, Ore./Boston University)
Simone Vorperian (b) (Madison, Wis./University of Pennsylvania)
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Clay Rybus (s) (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Sean Rybus (b) (Newport Beach, Calif./Georgetown University)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls
Brooke Ruszkiewicz (s) (Middleton, Wis./Stanford University)
Ruthie Lacy (b) (Edmond, Okla./Oklahoma City University)
Men’s Pair
Floyd Benedikter (s) (Dortmund, Germany/Princeton University)
Nick Taylor (b) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)
Women’s Pair
Sue Holderness (s) (Charlotte, N.C./University of Texas)
Megan Lee (b) (Natick, Mass./Duke University)
Lightweight Men’s Pair
Nathaniel Sass (s) (Buffalo, N.Y./University of Pennsylvania)
Collin Hay (b) (Shrewsbury, Mass./University of Delaware)
Lightweight Women’s Pair
Ava Sack (s) (Newport Beach, Calif./Georgetown University)
Elsa Andrews (b) (Seattle, Wash./Harvard University)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Isaac Spokes (s) (Baltimore, Md./Dartmouth College)
Matthew Davis (3) (Malvern, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)
Maxwell Kreutzelman (2) (Orinda, Calif./Cornell University)
Cooper Tuckerman (b) (Bozeman, Mont./Dartmouth College)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Katelin Gildersleeve (s) (Dallas, Texas/Stanford University)
Lauren Benedict (3) (Reston, Va./University of Virginia)
Sophia Calabrese (2) (Shaker Heights, Ohio/University of Texas)
Ellen Ulitsky (b) (Sunnyvale, Calif./University of California, Los Angeles)
Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Simon Dubiel (s) (Seattle, Wash./University of Pennsylvania)
Eli Rabinowitz (3) (Rye, N.Y./Georgetown University)
Justin Schmidt (2) (Westport, Conn./University of Delaware)
Troy Riesenberger (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of Pennsylvania)
Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Claire Friedlander (s) (Narberth, Pa./University of Wisconsin)
Caroline Burchette (3) (Wynnewood, Pa./Boston University)
Kathleen Love (2) (Arlington, Va./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Ava Gamble (b) (Yardley, Pa./Boston University)
* Savanna Jacovini (Wayne, Pa./Boston University)
* Injured, will not compete
Women’s Four
Kaitlin Knifton (s) (Austin, Texas/University of Texas)
Caitlin Esse (3) (Fairfield, Conn./University of Texas)
Anna Jensen (2) (Midland, Mich./University of Texas)
Fran Raggi (b) (Maitland, Fla./University of Texas)
Men’s Four with Coxswain
William Dempsey (c) (Ocean Township, N.J./Northeastern University)
Benjamin Dukes (s) (Morton Grove, Ill./Syracuse University)
Nathan Phelps (3) (Ridgefield, Conn./Princeton University)
Zachary Vachal (2) (San Francisco, Calif./Princeton University)
Erik Spinka (b) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)
Women’s Four with Coxswain
Caroline Ricksen (c) Orinda, Calif./Stanford University)
Katherine Kelly (s) (Vashon Island, Wash./University of Virginia)
Elena Collier-Hezel (3) (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Greta Filor (2) (Rye, N.Y./Brown University)
Angela Szabo (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of California)
Men’s Eight
Jack DiGiovanni (c) (Pittsford, N.Y./Brown University)
William Legenzowski (s) (Vista, N.Y./Brown University)
Adam Campain (7) (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cornell University)
Charles Fargo (6) (Winnetka, Ill./Brown University)
James Wright (5) (Philadelphia, Pa./Stanford University)
Jacob Hudgins (4) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)
Miles Hudgins (3) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)
Alexander Abuhoff (2) (Montclair, N.J./Northeastern University)
Kai Hoite (b) (Berkeley, Calif./Brown University)
Women’s Eight
Rachel Rane (c) (Glencoe, Ill./University of Texas)
Isabella Battistoni (s) (Seattle, Wash./Stanford University)
Azja Czajkowski (7) (Imperial Beach, Calif./Stanford University)
Camille VanderMeer (6) (Elmira, N.Y./Princeton University)
Hannah Heideveld (5) (New Brunswick, N.J./Rutgers University)
Sophia Hahn (4) (Braselton, Ga./Yale University)
Maddie Moore (3) (Naples, Fla./Yale University)
Lanie Nitsch (2) (McAllen, Texas/University of Texas)
Margaret Hedeman (b) (Concord, Mass./Yale University)
Alternates
Gabrielle Graves (Seattle, Wash./University of Michigan)
Julian Thomas (New Hope, Pa./Dartmouth College)
Coaching Staff
Sarah Baker, Lightweight Women’s Pair
Reilly Dampeer, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls/Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Andreil Doolittle, Men’s Double Sculls
Jesse Foglia, Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls/Men’s Eight
Joa Harrison, Men’s Single Sculls
Craig Hoffman, Men’s Quadruple Sculls/Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Greg Hughes, Men’s Pair
James Konopka, Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Pat LaPage, Men’s Four with Coxswain
James Long-Lerno, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Asiya Mahmud, Women’s Four with Coxswain
Krystal Melendez, Women’s Double Sculls/Women’s Pair
Dave O’Neill, Women’s Four
Aaron Preetam, Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Ronald Rubino, Lightweight Men’s Pair
Kevin Sauer, Women’s Eight
Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls
Support Staff
Wyatt Allen, U23 Chief
Will Daly, Team Leader
Liz Fusco, Dietician
Brett Johnson, Press Officer
Kristine Karlson, Team Physician
Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader
