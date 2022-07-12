Camp-Selected Boats for 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Announced by USRowing

Eight boats including the men’s and women’s straight four, coxed four, quad, and eight were named to the USRowing Under 19 national team July 12.

The crews selected join six other boats already named to the squad who were selected at the 2022 USRowing Under 19 National Team Trials in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida in June.

The 14 crews will race at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships in Varese, Italy July 27-31. At the 2021 event, the United States picked four medals off the medal table and will be defending their gold-medal success in the women’s coxed four, men’s eight, women’s eight, as well as a bronze medal in the men’s single.

Here are the athletes named to the squad according to USRowing:

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Ashton Perlroth (s) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Walid Ghamra (3) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Sam Dowd (2) (Omaha, Neb/Red Dog Rowing)

Timothy Parsons (b) (Eugene, Ore./South Eugene Rowing Club)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Heather Schmidt (s) (Niskayuna, N.Y./Niskayuna Rowing)

Cillian Mullen (3) (Batavia, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Ava Schetlick (2) (Charlottesville, Va./Virginia Rowing Association)

Alice Dommer (b) (San Carlos, Calif./Redwood Scullers/PACJC)

Men’s Four

Josh Yin (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)

Oscar Patton (3) (Lincoln, Mass./Deerfield Academy)

Jack Skinner (2) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Davis Schroeder (b) (Costa Mesa, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Women’s Four

Kennedy Housley (s) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Imogen Cabot (3) (Cambridge, Mass./The Winsor School)

Elsa Hartman (2) (Roseville, Calif./Capital Crew)

Samantha Smart (b) (Mill Valley, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

Elenna Seguin (c) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)

William Deutchman (s) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

William Jett (3) (San Carlos, Calif./Norcal Crew)

Charles Richards (2) (Winston Salem, N.C./Deerfield Academy Crew)

Andrew Wilkinson (b) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Ella Casano (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Sophia Greco (s) (Norwalk, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)

Lindsey Brail (3) (New York, N.Y./ Pelham Community Rowing Association)

Annika Jeffery (2) (Portland, Ore./Rose City Rowing Club)

Ella Wheeler (b) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield Mount Hermon School)

Men’s Eight

Adam Casler (c) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

John Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Deerfield Academy)

Jordan Dykema (7) (Seattle, Wash.)

Travis O’Neil (6) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Drew Cavanaugh (5) (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Crew)

Luke Smith (4) (Philadelphia, Pa./Hawk Rowing Club)

Owen Finnerty (3) (Ardmore, Pa./St. Joseph’s Preparatory School)

Davis Kelly (2) (Vashon Island, Wash./Burton Beach Rowing Club)

Kian Aminian (b) (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Aquatic Center)

Women’s Eight

Frances McKenzie (c) (Cos Cob, Ct./Greenwich Crew)

Nora Goodwillie (s) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Sofia Simone (7) (Miami, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Phoebe Wise (6) (Greenwich, Ct./Greenwich Crew)

Ellie Bijeau (5) (Washington, D.C./Wilson Crew)

Quincy Stone (4) (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Sarah Bradford (3) (Oconomowoc, Wis./Milwaukee Rowing Club)

Lily Pember (2) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Eugenia Rodríguez-Vázquez (b) (A Coruña, Galicia, Spain/Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)