USRowing Publishes List of Under 19 National Team Selection Camp Invitees

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing published its list of Under 19 National Team selection camp invitees June 28.

According to the NGB, invitees will compete for spots on USRowing’s Under 19 National Team in the men’s and women’s straight four, four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships July 27-31 in Varese, Italy.

Here is the full list of invitees:

U19 Women’s Selection Camp Invitees

Maisy Ballantyne, Pacific Rowing Club

Carly Banker, Rose City Rowing Club

Eleanor Bijeau, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew

Sarah Bradford, The Milwaukee Rowing Club

Lindsey Brail, Pelham Community Rowing Association

Carly Brown, Detroit Boat Club Crew

Imogen Cabot, The Winsor School

Ella Casano, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Claudia Chadwick, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Joely Cherniss, Marin Rowing Association

Ilaria Costello, Redwood Scullers/PACJC

Sidney Curven, Northfield Mount Hermon School

Matilda Damon, Phillips Exeter Academy

Alice Dommer, Redwood Scullers/PACJC

Jennifer Dugdale, Mile High Rowing Club

Tiara Dye, Cathedral Catholic High School Crew

Elizabeth Enriquez, Row New Jersey

Alexandra Fazler, Moorestown High School Rowing Club

Isabella Furman, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Hope Gelfand, Holy Names Academy

Nora Goodwillie, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Elinor Graham, Sylvan Scullers

Sophia Greco, Connecticut Boat Club

Marin Clare Hadley, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Annabelle Harbold, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew

Elsa Hartman, Capital Crew

Annabelle Hermey, Row New Jersey

Kennedy Housley, Sarasota Crew

Evan Humphrey, Pocock Rowing Center

Annika Jeffery, Rose City Rowing Club

Savanna Jerome, San Diego Rowing Club

Charlotte Jett, Norcal Crew

Reilly Katz, Port Rowing

Shannon Kearney, Marina Aquatic Center Junior Rowing

Mia Khamish, Connecticut Boat Club

Emily Knapp, Connecticut Boat Club

Caroline Krantz, Connecticut Boat Club

Yana Krivosheeva, Sarasota Crew

Rachel Lande, Marina Aquatic Center

Ingrid Lofgren, The Milwaukee Rowing Club

Katherine Lord-Krause, Seattle Preparatory School

Francie McKenzie, Greenwich Crew

Natalie Meyer, Deerfield Academy Crew

Paris Miller, Indianapolis Rowing Center

Katherine Mote, Episcopal School of Dallas

Cillian Mullen, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Lila Nottage, Deerfield Academy Crew

Arielle Nusbaum, Row New Jersey

Katelyn Passino, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Caroline Pecore, Norcal Crew

Lily Pember, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Sydney Perry, Long Beach Junior Crew

Lauren Peters, Noble & Greenough School

Hannah Peters, Atomic Rowing

Olivia Petri, Redwood Scullers/PACJC

Claire Poremba, GMS Rowing Center

Cami Price, Vancouver Lake Rowing Club

Charlotte Pulkkinen, Phillips Exeter Academy

Katie Rapaglia, GMS Rowing Center

Sarah Rapaglia, GMS Rowing Center

Llian Riedel, Ridgewood Crew Foundation

Eugenia Rodriguez-Vazquez, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Ashley Rohloff, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Cate Sauer, Three Rivers Rowing Association

Ava Schetlick, University of Virginia Rowing Association

Heather Schmidt, Niskayuna Rowing

Lauren Eve Schramm, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Sofia Simone, Sarasota Crew

Samantha Smart, Marin Rowing Association

Eleanor Smith, RowAmerica Rye

Hannah Smith, East Grand Rapids Crew Team

Ruby Srinivasan, Newport Aquatic Center

Quincy Stone, Marin Rowing Association

Emily Tierney, Row New Jersey

Mary Claire Warren, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Ella Wheeler, Northfield Mount Hermon School

Lindsey Williams, St. Mary Academy- Bay View

Phoebe Wise, Greenwich Crew

Chloe Zollman, Newport Aquatic Center

U19 Men’s Selection Camp Invitees

Nathanael Abrials, Gonzaga College High School Crew

Edward Achtner, Molesey Boat Club

David Albrechtskirchinger, Community Rowing, Inc.

Kannan Alford, New Trier High School Rowing

Kian Aminian, Newport Aquatic Center

Alek Balassa, New Trier High School Rowing

George Bentley, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Charles Boldt, Indianapolis Rowing Center

Cole Bruen, Albemarle High School

Ruffin Bryant, Brunswick School Boat Club

Couper Carpenter, Sarasota Crew

Adam Casler, Newport Aquatic Center

Andrew Cavanaugh, Greenwich Crew

Joshua Cigoianu, Princeton University

Luke Collins, Bainbridge Island Rowing

Henry Cooper, Pocock Rowing Center

Andre Culo, Marin Rowing Association

Jayden Dasher, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School

William Deutchman, Newport Aquatic Center

Reese DiBiase, Phillips Academy Andover

Sam Dowd, Red Dog Rowing

Jordan Dykema, Seattle Rowing Center

Owen Finnerty, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Weelo Ghamra, Sarasota Crew

Nick Gonzalez, Long Beach Junior Crew

Michael Goodall, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Luke Helstrom, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Weiyi Huang, Phillips Exeter Academy

Will Jett, Norcal Crew

Travis Jorgensen, Marin Rowing Association

Charlie Josephbek, Long Beach Junior Crew

Daniel Kelly, Niskayuna Rowing

Davis Kelly, Burton Beach Rowing Club

Jack Kiely, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC

Christian Lawrence, St. Louis Rowing Club

Logan Lewellen, OKC Riversport

Matthew Marks, Bedford Crew Club

William Mathes, Sarasota Crew

Cole Matlack, Community Rowing, Inc.

Grant McCurdy, Sarasota Crew

Reider McFeely, D.C. National Rowing Club

Owen McKenna, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Colton Millar, Sarasota Crew

Ewan Morrow, Pocock Rowing Center

Fred Mulford, D.C. National Rowing Club

Ethan Nghiem, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Travis O’Neil, Newport Aquatic Center

Timothy Parsons, South Eugene Rowing Club

John Patton, Deerfield Academy Crew

Oscar Patton, Deerfield Academy Crew

Ashton Perlroth, Redwood Scullers/PACJC

Carson Peterson, Lake Casitas Rowing Association

Tucker Poff, Wilmington Youth Rowing Association

Riley Putnam, Marina Aquatic Center

Rohan Radhakeesoon, Phillips Exeter Academy

Charles Richards, Deerfield Academy Crew

Cole Riedinger, New Trier High School Rowing

Bach Ryan, Marin Rowing Association

Max Ryan, Long Beach Junior Crew

Nick Ryan, Long Beach Junior Crew

John Salvi, New Trier High School Rowing

Giovanni Santaniello, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Sandro Scalfi, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Davis Schroeder, Newport Aquatic Center

Caleb Schwartz, Community Rowing, Inc.

Elenna Seguin, Greenwich Crew

Noah Silverstein, New Trier High School Rowing

Jack Skinner, New Trier High School Rowing

Luke Smith, Hawk Rowing Club

Nicholas Smyth, Cincinnati Jr. Rowing Club, Inc.

Charles Talley, Capital Crew Boosters Club

Alessandro Topa, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew

Tristan Wakefield, Y Quad Cities Rowing

Paul Waxman, Walt Whitman Crew Boosters, Inc.

Alden Weaver, Undine Barge Club of Philadelphia

Augusten Wieners, Lake Casitas Rowing Association

Andrew Wilkinson, Chicago Rowing Foundation

Max Willott, Greenwich Crew

Max Wilson, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Sam Wilson, Greenwich Crew

Brady Wojnovich, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Joshua Yin, St. Louis Rowing Club