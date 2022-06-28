STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER
USRowing published its list of Under 19 National Team selection camp invitees June 28.
According to the NGB, invitees will compete for spots on USRowing’s Under 19 National Team in the men’s and women’s straight four, four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships July 27-31 in Varese, Italy.
Here is the full list of invitees:
U19 Women’s Selection Camp Invitees
Maisy Ballantyne, Pacific Rowing Club
Carly Banker, Rose City Rowing Club
Eleanor Bijeau, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew
Sarah Bradford, The Milwaukee Rowing Club
Lindsey Brail, Pelham Community Rowing Association
Carly Brown, Detroit Boat Club Crew
Imogen Cabot, The Winsor School
Ella Casano, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Claudia Chadwick, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Joely Cherniss, Marin Rowing Association
Ilaria Costello, Redwood Scullers/PACJC
Sidney Curven, Northfield Mount Hermon School
Matilda Damon, Phillips Exeter Academy
Alice Dommer, Redwood Scullers/PACJC
Jennifer Dugdale, Mile High Rowing Club
Tiara Dye, Cathedral Catholic High School Crew
Elizabeth Enriquez, Row New Jersey
Alexandra Fazler, Moorestown High School Rowing Club
Isabella Furman, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Hope Gelfand, Holy Names Academy
Nora Goodwillie, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Elinor Graham, Sylvan Scullers
Sophia Greco, Connecticut Boat Club
Marin Clare Hadley, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association
Annabelle Harbold, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew
Elsa Hartman, Capital Crew
Annabelle Hermey, Row New Jersey
Kennedy Housley, Sarasota Crew
Evan Humphrey, Pocock Rowing Center
Annika Jeffery, Rose City Rowing Club
Savanna Jerome, San Diego Rowing Club
Charlotte Jett, Norcal Crew
Reilly Katz, Port Rowing
Shannon Kearney, Marina Aquatic Center Junior Rowing
Mia Khamish, Connecticut Boat Club
Emily Knapp, Connecticut Boat Club
Caroline Krantz, Connecticut Boat Club
Yana Krivosheeva, Sarasota Crew
Rachel Lande, Marina Aquatic Center
Ingrid Lofgren, The Milwaukee Rowing Club
Katherine Lord-Krause, Seattle Preparatory School
Francie McKenzie, Greenwich Crew
Natalie Meyer, Deerfield Academy Crew
Paris Miller, Indianapolis Rowing Center
Katherine Mote, Episcopal School of Dallas
Cillian Mullen, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Lila Nottage, Deerfield Academy Crew
Arielle Nusbaum, Row New Jersey
Katelyn Passino, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Caroline Pecore, Norcal Crew
Lily Pember, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Sydney Perry, Long Beach Junior Crew
Lauren Peters, Noble & Greenough School
Hannah Peters, Atomic Rowing
Olivia Petri, Redwood Scullers/PACJC
Claire Poremba, GMS Rowing Center
Cami Price, Vancouver Lake Rowing Club
Charlotte Pulkkinen, Phillips Exeter Academy
Katie Rapaglia, GMS Rowing Center
Sarah Rapaglia, GMS Rowing Center
Llian Riedel, Ridgewood Crew Foundation
Eugenia Rodriguez-Vazquez, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Ashley Rohloff, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Cate Sauer, Three Rivers Rowing Association
Ava Schetlick, University of Virginia Rowing Association
Heather Schmidt, Niskayuna Rowing
Lauren Eve Schramm, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Sofia Simone, Sarasota Crew
Samantha Smart, Marin Rowing Association
Eleanor Smith, RowAmerica Rye
Hannah Smith, East Grand Rapids Crew Team
Ruby Srinivasan, Newport Aquatic Center
Quincy Stone, Marin Rowing Association
Emily Tierney, Row New Jersey
Mary Claire Warren, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association
Ella Wheeler, Northfield Mount Hermon School
Lindsey Williams, St. Mary Academy- Bay View
Phoebe Wise, Greenwich Crew
Chloe Zollman, Newport Aquatic Center
U19 Men’s Selection Camp Invitees
Nathanael Abrials, Gonzaga College High School Crew
Edward Achtner, Molesey Boat Club
David Albrechtskirchinger, Community Rowing, Inc.
Kannan Alford, New Trier High School Rowing
Kian Aminian, Newport Aquatic Center
Alek Balassa, New Trier High School Rowing
George Bentley, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Charles Boldt, Indianapolis Rowing Center
Cole Bruen, Albemarle High School
Ruffin Bryant, Brunswick School Boat Club
Couper Carpenter, Sarasota Crew
Adam Casler, Newport Aquatic Center
Andrew Cavanaugh, Greenwich Crew
Joshua Cigoianu, Princeton University
Luke Collins, Bainbridge Island Rowing
Henry Cooper, Pocock Rowing Center
Andre Culo, Marin Rowing Association
Jayden Dasher, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School
William Deutchman, Newport Aquatic Center
Reese DiBiase, Phillips Academy Andover
Sam Dowd, Red Dog Rowing
Jordan Dykema, Seattle Rowing Center
Owen Finnerty, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Weelo Ghamra, Sarasota Crew
Nick Gonzalez, Long Beach Junior Crew
Michael Goodall, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Luke Helstrom, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Weiyi Huang, Phillips Exeter Academy
Will Jett, Norcal Crew
Travis Jorgensen, Marin Rowing Association
Charlie Josephbek, Long Beach Junior Crew
Daniel Kelly, Niskayuna Rowing
Davis Kelly, Burton Beach Rowing Club
Jack Kiely, Saugatuck Rowing Club, LLC
Christian Lawrence, St. Louis Rowing Club
Logan Lewellen, OKC Riversport
Matthew Marks, Bedford Crew Club
William Mathes, Sarasota Crew
Cole Matlack, Community Rowing, Inc.
Grant McCurdy, Sarasota Crew
Reider McFeely, D.C. National Rowing Club
Owen McKenna, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Colton Millar, Sarasota Crew
Ewan Morrow, Pocock Rowing Center
Fred Mulford, D.C. National Rowing Club
Ethan Nghiem, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Travis O’Neil, Newport Aquatic Center
Timothy Parsons, South Eugene Rowing Club
John Patton, Deerfield Academy Crew
Oscar Patton, Deerfield Academy Crew
Ashton Perlroth, Redwood Scullers/PACJC
Carson Peterson, Lake Casitas Rowing Association
Tucker Poff, Wilmington Youth Rowing Association
Riley Putnam, Marina Aquatic Center
Rohan Radhakeesoon, Phillips Exeter Academy
Charles Richards, Deerfield Academy Crew
Cole Riedinger, New Trier High School Rowing
Bach Ryan, Marin Rowing Association
Max Ryan, Long Beach Junior Crew
Nick Ryan, Long Beach Junior Crew
John Salvi, New Trier High School Rowing
Giovanni Santaniello, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Sandro Scalfi, Atlanta Junior Rowing Association
Davis Schroeder, Newport Aquatic Center
Caleb Schwartz, Community Rowing, Inc.
Elenna Seguin, Greenwich Crew
Noah Silverstein, New Trier High School Rowing
Jack Skinner, New Trier High School Rowing
Luke Smith, Hawk Rowing Club
Nicholas Smyth, Cincinnati Jr. Rowing Club, Inc.
Charles Talley, Capital Crew Boosters Club
Alessandro Topa, Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School Crew
Tristan Wakefield, Y Quad Cities Rowing
Paul Waxman, Walt Whitman Crew Boosters, Inc.
Alden Weaver, Undine Barge Club of Philadelphia
Augusten Wieners, Lake Casitas Rowing Association
Andrew Wilkinson, Chicago Rowing Foundation
Max Willott, Greenwich Crew
Max Wilson, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Sam Wilson, Greenwich Crew
Brady Wojnovich, Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Joshua Yin, St. Louis Rowing Club
