Longtime OU Women’s Rowing Head Coach Retires

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

The University of Oklahoma announced that Leeanne Crain—the only person to have held the position of women’s rowing head coach at the university—has stepped down from her post.

“It’s been an incredible 14-year journey and I’m so grateful for my time at the University of Oklahoma,” said Crain. “I’ll forever cherish the experience of building the OU program from the ground up and having the opportunity to coach so many inspiring young women.”

Crain was named to the position in 2008 by OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. Under her coaching the Sooners to back-to-back Big 12 and Conference USA titles in 2013 and ’14, as well as NCAA Championship appearances those seasons. The Sooners finished in the top two at the Big 12 Championship in 10 of the 12 years the program has competed in the event.

“We can’t thank Leeanne enough for all she’s done during her time at OU, most notably, of course, helping to launch our rowing program and presiding over it so admirably for almost a decade and a half,” said Castiglione.

“It was fun watching her teams get better and better those first several years, culminating with conference championships and NCAA Championship appearances. And the academic prowess of her student-athletes was second to none in our department, as evidenced by the nearly 300 academic all-conference selections during her tenure. We congratulate Leeanne on a job well done and certainly wish her the best in the next phase of her life.”

OU reports that the search for Crain’s replacement is underway.