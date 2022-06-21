Canada’s Men’s Eight Tests Positive for Covid, Misses Final

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Canada’s men’s eight did not start in their final at Rowing World Cup II in Poznan, Poland, June 19, due to several members of the crew testing positive for Covid, according to Rowing Canada Aviron.

Canadian crews were competing in the World Cup for the first time in three years.

Canada advanced four other boats to A finals. Jill Moffatt and Karissa Riley finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the lightweight women’s single A final. Trevor Jones made the A final in the men’s open single, finishing sixth, as did the women’s open four of Kirsten Edwards, Sydney Payne, Jessica Sevick, and Avalon Wasteneys.

“It felt so great to get back on the starting line with the team,” said Payne. “We learned a lot over the weekend and are excited for our next opportunity in Lucerne. It’s always fun to get to race different boat classes.”

Canada’s seven-boat World Cup squad races next in Lucerne, Switzerland at Rowing World Cup III, July 8-10.

Results from World Rowing Cup II can be found here. Information on World Rowing Cup III can be found here.



