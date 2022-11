Head of the South Canceled Due to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2022 Head of the South Regatta has been canceled.

The event, originally scheduled for November 12 in Augusta, Georgia, was canceled due to the approaching Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole. The regatta had over 630 entries from more than 50 clubs.

Race organizers expressed their disappointment on Instagram.