Student-athlete Success Center Renovation at UConn to Include Rowing Tank Among Other Improvements

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

The University of Connecticut announced that it received a lead gift for the construction of a state-of-the-art student-athlete performance and academic support center on the Storrs campus from former student-athlete Dr. Trisha Bailey ’99 (CLAS).

The space will include 80,000 square feet of renovation and the addition of a rowing tank.

“Trisha Bailey is an American success story that has its roots in the classroom and in competition at UConn,” said David Benedict, director of athletics. “She is the ideal model for our student-athletes to aspire to become champions in all they pursue well after their playing days are over. Her unprecedented and transformational generosity will dramatically elevate the academic, nutrition, and mental wellness needs for all of our more than 600 student-athletes, it also will provide a new home to six of our Olympic sports – five of which are women’s programs.

“On this 50th anniversary year of Title IX, it is an honor to have Trisha’s name on this world-class new facility as an enduring legacy for generations to come.”