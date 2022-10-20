NY Giants Honor San Miguel Rowing Program with $25k Check and Local Latino Achievement Award

STORY COURTESY

PHOTOS COURTESY SAN MIGUEL PROGRAM

The San Miguel Rowing Program was honored by the NY Giants at MetLife Stadium October 16 as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. San Miguel rowers were invited onto the field during a timeout and presented with the “Local Latino Achievement Award.” Ann Mara Cacase, representing the Mara Family and the Giants Organization, presented San Miguel Rowing with a check for $25,000 wearing a special ‘San Miguel’ Giants jersey. San Miguel Rowing, part of San Miguel Academy of Newburgh, is one of the largest hispanic rowing programs in the country. Last June, San Miguel Academy rowers placed 11th overall at the USRowing National Youth Championships in Sarasota, Florida after qualifying for Nationals in May with a solid first-place finish in the U15 quad division at the USRowing Northeast Youth Championships in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Northeast is one of the most competitive divisions in the country.

“The NYGiants organization has always stood for integrity and hard work. San Miguel Academy rowers are especially proud that the Giants have singled them out for Latino Achievement. Our rowers work hard 6 days a week, both in the classroom and in the boat. We are all grateful that our student-athletes have been recognized by the NYGIANTS and the NFL.” -Father Mark Connell, Executive Director and rowing coach, San Miguel Program

San Miguel Academy of Newburgh was founded in 2006 to break the cycle of poverty through education. The rowing program was established in 2010 with a small group of boys in borrowed equipment and hand-me-down boats. Over the years, the program has grown to over 40 rowers, boys and girls, who train year-round on Ergometers and, weather permitting, on the Hudson River. San Miguel Rowing is now among the largest middle school rowing programs in the country, as well as the largest minority rowing program, and has proven to be significantly beneficial to obtaining continuing educational opportunities for San Miguel Academy students.