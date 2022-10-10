Spain Leads the Pack at the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

After three days of racing, the Spanish coastal rowing squad topped the medal table at the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships.

The event was held in Saundersfoot, Great Britain, October 7-9, and provided rowers with challenging, variable racing conditions that included a shortened racing distance for finals day.

“We are very excited. We were in first place since the start. It was very fun,” Teresa Moreno, a member of the Spanish women’s coxed quad that won gold, told World Rowing. “We have a good group, all the crew working with us, and the medals are for our trainers, friends, row-mates, family, everyone.”

The United States women’s coxed quad finished fourth in the event behind the Irish quad that finished with a bronze medal.

“Exhilarating. We couldn’t let it up until the very end so we’re just over the moon, we’re really thrilled,” Karen Hickey, a member of the Irish quad said. “I don’t think we’ll stop celebrating.”