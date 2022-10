2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships Begins October 7

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships begins October 7.

The event is being held in Saundersfoot, Great Britain, with more than 500 athletes competing for world championship titles.

The United States will have ten boats competing in the event.

Racing begins at 12:00 October 7.