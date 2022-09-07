STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO COURTESY
Former women’s rowing interim head coach at the University of Tulsa Olivia Staff has joined the Monmouth University women’s rowing coaching staff as an assistant coach for its inaugural season.
“I am extremely excited for the addition of Olivia Staff to Monmouth women’s rowing,” Monmouth University women’s rowing head coach said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from coaching and rowing at the highest levels of the sport. The energy and positivity that she radiates will have an immediate impact on the culture of this team. I can’t wait to get to work building this program with Olivia.”
Comments are closed.