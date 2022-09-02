2022 USRowing Under 19 Athletes of the Year Announced

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Four athletes have been named 2022 USRowing Under 19 Athletes of the Year.

Nora Goodwillie has been named the 2022 USRowing Under 19 National Team Female Athlete of the Year.

“I am so honored to receive this award and grateful to my coaches and teammates who voted for me,” Goodwillie said. “I was in the company of so many returners and incredibly competitive athletes – this is unexpected. I look up to the athletes who have previously received this recognition, so I’m just super grateful.”

Goodwillie stroked the women’s eight to a gold medal and a world championships’ best time at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships in Varese, Italy.

Adam Casler, Travis O’Neil, and John Patton were selected as this year’s USRowing Under 19 National Team Male Athletes of the Year after a three-way tie. All three were a part of the men’s eight that won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships.

“I am very honored and grateful for this acknowledgment,” Casler said. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates this summer, and the camaraderie we all had made the experience that much more meaningful. I am very glad I wasn’t the sole winner of this, though, because I believe John deserves this award just as much, if not more. He played a massive role, not only in the eight, but with the whole team creating a positive, energetic, and motivated atmosphere during both training and racing.”

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t any individual that made our summer successful, but it was the entire U19 team who brought dedication and hard work to every practice,” Patton said. “I’m proud of what this group was able to accomplish, considering how fast the field was in every event. As I heard repeatedly throughout the summer, you have to trust the process to form the best boat and team you can, and I believe everyone was able to do this. I’m thankful to have been a part of this team and am fortunate enough to be eligible for another summer with the U19 team to hopefully help with future success. I couldn’t ask for anything else, and it was an amazing experience.”