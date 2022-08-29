Cougars Add Four to Coaching Staff

The Washington State University Cougars added three new assistant coaches to the women’s rowing program coaching staff, including Chris Bailey-Greene, Kelley Glennon, and Sam Helmick-Schwarzmiller. The program also named Emma Barrett director of operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris, Sam, and Kelley to the Palouse,” said WSU women’s rowing head coach Jane LaRiviere. “We have been in the office for a couple weeks now and it is clear the Cougs are in good hands. They are all hard working and enthusiastic and I can’t wait to see the positive impact they all have on our student-athletes.”

