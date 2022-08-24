USRowing Announces Under 23 Athletes of the Year

Three athletes have been named Under 23 Athletes of the Year USRowing announced August 24.

Azja Czajkowski and Kaitlin Knifton have been selected as the 2022 USRowing Under 23 National Team Female Athletes of the Year and Isaiah Harrison has been named the 2022 USRowing Under 23 National Team Male Athlete of the Year.

“Being named co-U23 athlete of the year is hugely cool, especially with Kate, who I’ve known for a while and respect a lot,” Czajkowski said. “It’s always rewarding to see positive feedback from the work we do throughout the year, so it’s exciting to learn about this a little before we both start our last year of college rowing. I wouldn’t be in this position without amazing teammates, friends, and family that make ‘the grind’ something I look forward to.”

Knifton and Harrison echoed Czajkowski’s sentiments.

“I am so honored to have been selected as U23 Female National Team Athlete of the Year,” Knifton said. “This year’s team was full of amazing athletes and people who worked hard and dedicated their summer to producing outstanding results in Varese. It means so much to me to be a representation of this great group of women. U23s is such a unique experience as it allows athletes not only to meet other rowers from across the country, but also across the world. It was so great to be reunited with some of my teammates from Texas and the U19 team, as well as meet great rowers from other programs and some of my incoming teammates. It also was so exciting to watch the U19 team perform so well, and it makes me excited for the future of U.S. rowing.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been selected for this,” Harrison said. “To have made an impact on my peers, especially being a young U23 athlete, means a great deal to me. The Lord has been incredible to me in the ways he’s blessed me and the opportunities I’ve been given, and this award is a recognition of the work that he has done in my life. The support I’ve seen from both the rowing and my local communities has been amazing, and I wouldn’t have done as well without it.”

