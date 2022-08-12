2022 World Rowing Championships Roster Announced by USRowing

76 athletes made the 2022 World Rowing Championships roster for the United States and will compete at this year’s event in Prague September 18-25.

The U.S. will send 25 boats competing in the eight-day regatta, including the men’s and women’s single, lightweight single, double, lightweight double, quad, lightweight quad, pair, lightweight pair, four, and eight, as well as the PR1 men’s single, PR2 men’s and women’s single, PR3 mixed double, and PR3, mixed four with coxswain, according to USRowing.

19 of the athletes on this year’s roster were on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic or Paralympic Games squads.

Here is the full roster:

2022 U.S. Senior National Team Roster

Name (Hometown/University/Club Affiliation)

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order within each boat)

Women’s Single Sculls

Kara Kohler (Clayton, Calif./University of California, Berkeley/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

Men’s Single Sculls

Ben Davison (Inverness, Fla./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Mary Jones Nabel (Huntsville, Ala./University of Tennessee/Cambridge Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

James McCullough (Philadelphia, Pa./University of Delaware/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

PR1 Men’s Single Sculls

Andrew Mangan (Buffalo, N.Y./Stanford University/West Side Rowing Club/Bair Island Aquatic Center)

PR2 Women’s Single Sculls

Jennifer Fitz-Roy (Oak Ridge, N.J./Boston College/Community Rowing, Inc.)

PR2 Men’s Single Sculls

Russell Gernaat (Redwood City, Calif./Lake Casitas Rowing Club)

Women’s Double Sculls

Sophia Vitas (Franklin, Wis./University of Wisconsin/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

Kristi Wagner (Weston, Mass./Yale University/ARION)

Men’s Double Sculls

Sorin Koszyk (Grosse Pointe Park, Mich./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)

Thomas Phifer (New York, N.Y./Middlebury College/Penn Athletic Club)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Molly Reckford (Short Hills, N.J./Dartmouth College/Sarasota Crew)

Michelle Sechser (Folsom, Calif./University of Tulsa/Cambridge Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Zachary Heese (Pelham, N.Y./University of Virginia/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

Jasper Liu (Phoenix, Ariz./University of Pennsylvania/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

PR3 Mixed Double Sculls

Pearl Outlaw (Charlottesville, Va./Ithaca College/Portland Boat Club)

Todd Vogt (Rochester, N.Y. /Portland Boat Club)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Savannah Brija (Lemont, Ill./Ithaca College/ARION)

Emily Delleman (Davenport, Iowa/Stanford University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Maggie Fellows (Warwick, Mass./St. Lawrence University/Boston Rowing Federation)

Emily Kallfelz (Jamestown, R.I./Princeton University/Cambridge Boat Club)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Kevin Cardno (Huntsville, Ala./University of Alabama, Huntsville/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

Jonathan Kirkegaard (Philadelphia, Pa./Purdue University/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)

Jacob Plihal (Vashon Island, Wash./Northeastern University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Dominique Williams (Madison, Conn./University of Pennsylvania/Vesper Boat Club)

Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Audrey Boersen (West Olive, Mich./Grand Valley State University/Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Sophia Luwis (McLean, Va./The College of William & Mary/Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Elizabeth Martin (Lexington, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Riverside Boat Club/ Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Cara Stawicki (Wall, N.J./Lehigh University/Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Ashton Knight (Weston, Mass./Tufts University/Riverside Boat Club)

Ian Richardson (Amesbury, Mass./University of Connecticut/Riverside Boat Club)

Sean Richardson (Beverly, Mass./University of Massachusetts/Riverside Boat Club)

Mats Terwiesch (Wynnewood, Pa./Bates College/Riverside Boat Club)

Women’s Pair

Claire Collins (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Men’s Pair

Justin Best (Kennett Square, Pa./Drexel University/California Rowing Club)

Michael Grady (Pittsburgh, Pa./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)

Lightweight Women’s Pair

Solveig Imsdahl (Eutin, Germany/Cornell University/Vesper Boat Club)

Elaine Tierney (West Chester, Pa./Temple University/Vesper Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Pair

Justin Stevens (Knoxville, Tenn./Vanderbilt University/New York Athletic Club)

Harrison Tsavaris (Pelham Manor, N.Y./Fordham University/New York Athletic Club)

Women’s Four

Allyson Baker (North Royalton, Ohio/The Ohio State University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Erin Boxberger (Shady Shores, Texas/University of Notre Dame/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Teal Cohen (Dallas, Texas/University of Washington)

Vicki Opitz (Middleton, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Men’s Four

Rhett Burns (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Northeastern University)

Henry Hollingsworth (Dover, Mass./Brown University/California Rowing Club)

Nick Mead (Strafford, Pa./Princeton University)

Gus Rodriguez (Rye, N.Y./Brown University/California Rowing Club)

PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain

Emelie Eldracher (Andover, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Alex Flynn (Wilmington, Mass./Tufts University)

Saige Harper (Easthampton, Mass./Sacred Heart University)

Molly Moore (Indianapolis, Ind./Harvard University/Community Rowing, Inc.)

Andrew Wigren (Providence, R.I./Hobart College)

Women’s Eight

Hannah Broadland (Sacramento, Calif./San Diego State University/San Diego Rowing Club/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Molly Bruggeman (Dayton, Ohio/University of Notre Dame// USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Charlotte Buck (Nyack, N.Y./Columbia University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Claire Collins (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Alina Hagstrom (Seattle, Wash./Oregon State University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Kelsey Reelick (Brookfield, Conn./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Regina Salmons (Methuen, Mass./University of Pennsylvania/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Jessica Thoennes (Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Men’s Eight

Chris Carlson (Bedford, N.H./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Jimmy Catalano (Greenwich Conn./University of Wisconsin)

Michael Clougher (Canton, Mass./Connecticut College/Penn Athletic Club)

Liam Corrigan (Old Lyme, Conn./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)

Andrew Gaard (Madison, Wis./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Alex Karwoski (Moultonborough, N.H./Cornell University)

Michael Knippen (Germantown, Wis./University of Wisconsin/California Rowing Club)

Pieter Quinton (Portland, Ore./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)

Nick Rusher (West Bend, Wis./Yale University)

Alternates

Oliver Bub (Westport, Conn./Dartmouth College/California Rowing Club)

Ezra Carlson (Eureka, Calif./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Grace Joyce (Northfield, Ill./University of Wisconsin/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Andrew LeRoux (Venice, Fla./Princeton University/California Rowing Club)

Brooke Mooney (Keene Valley, N.Y./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Hannah Paynter (Lyme, Conn./Princeton University/ARION)

Coaches

Mara Allen – Women’s Sweep Assistant

Sasha Bailey – PR1 Men’s Single Sculls

Guenter Beutter, – Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Michiel Bartman – Lightweight Women’s Pair

Jesse Foglia – Men’s Four

Casey Galvanek – Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Mark Grinberg – Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

M. Sean Hall – Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Derek Hartwick – PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain

Alice Henderson – PR2 Men’s Single Sculls

Isabelle Jacobs – Men’s and Women’s Sculling Assistant

Skip Kielt – Men’s Pair

Laurel Korholz – Women’s Pair, Women’s Four, Women’s Eight

Bill Manning – Men’s Double Sculls

Petr Mansfield – Women’s Single Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Beth Noll – PR2 Women’s Single Sculls

Nicholas Lee Parker – Men’s Sweep Assistant

Tom Terhaar – Men’s Eight

David Walton – Lightweight Men’s Pair

Stephen Hap Whelpley – Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Susan Wood – PR3 Mixed Double Sculls

Support Staff

Kate Ackerman – Team Physician

Will Daly – Team Leader

Liz Fusco – Dietician

Brett Johnson – Press Officer

Geoff Keller – Physical Therapist

Alicia Lamb – Physical Therapist

Victoria Lambert – Dietician

Deirdre McLoughlin – Physical Therapist

Ellen Minzner – Director of Para High Performance

Marc Nowak – Physical Therapist

Josy Verdonkschot – Chief High Performance Officer

Peter Wenger – Team Physician

Wendy Wilbur – Team Leader

Michael Zimmer – Team Leader