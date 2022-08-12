STAFF REPORTS
76 athletes made the 2022 World Rowing Championships roster for the United States and will compete at this year’s event in Prague September 18-25.
The U.S. will send 25 boats competing in the eight-day regatta, including the men’s and women’s single, lightweight single, double, lightweight double, quad, lightweight quad, pair, lightweight pair, four, and eight, as well as the PR1 men’s single, PR2 men’s and women’s single, PR3 mixed double, and PR3, mixed four with coxswain, according to USRowing.
19 of the athletes on this year’s roster were on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic or Paralympic Games squads.
Here is the full roster:
2022 U.S. Senior National Team Roster
Name (Hometown/University/Club Affiliation)
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order within each boat)
Women’s Single Sculls
Kara Kohler (Clayton, Calif./University of California, Berkeley/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
Men’s Single Sculls
Ben Davison (Inverness, Fla./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)
Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls
Mary Jones Nabel (Huntsville, Ala./University of Tennessee/Cambridge Boat Club)
Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls
James McCullough (Philadelphia, Pa./University of Delaware/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
PR1 Men’s Single Sculls
Andrew Mangan (Buffalo, N.Y./Stanford University/West Side Rowing Club/Bair Island Aquatic Center)
PR2 Women’s Single Sculls
Jennifer Fitz-Roy (Oak Ridge, N.J./Boston College/Community Rowing, Inc.)
PR2 Men’s Single Sculls
Russell Gernaat (Redwood City, Calif./Lake Casitas Rowing Club)
Women’s Double Sculls
Sophia Vitas (Franklin, Wis./University of Wisconsin/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
Kristi Wagner (Weston, Mass./Yale University/ARION)
Men’s Double Sculls
Sorin Koszyk (Grosse Pointe Park, Mich./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)
Thomas Phifer (New York, N.Y./Middlebury College/Penn Athletic Club)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls
Molly Reckford (Short Hills, N.J./Dartmouth College/Sarasota Crew)
Michelle Sechser (Folsom, Calif./University of Tulsa/Cambridge Boat Club)
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Zachary Heese (Pelham, N.Y./University of Virginia/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
Jasper Liu (Phoenix, Ariz./University of Pennsylvania/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
PR3 Mixed Double Sculls
Pearl Outlaw (Charlottesville, Va./Ithaca College/Portland Boat Club)
Todd Vogt (Rochester, N.Y. /Portland Boat Club)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Savannah Brija (Lemont, Ill./Ithaca College/ARION)
Emily Delleman (Davenport, Iowa/Stanford University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)
Maggie Fellows (Warwick, Mass./St. Lawrence University/Boston Rowing Federation)
Emily Kallfelz (Jamestown, R.I./Princeton University/Cambridge Boat Club)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Kevin Cardno (Huntsville, Ala./University of Alabama, Huntsville/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
Jonathan Kirkegaard (Philadelphia, Pa./Purdue University/Texas Rowing Center High Performance)
Jacob Plihal (Vashon Island, Wash./Northeastern University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)
Dominique Williams (Madison, Conn./University of Pennsylvania/Vesper Boat Club)
Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Audrey Boersen (West Olive, Mich./Grand Valley State University/Whitemarsh Boat Club)
Sophia Luwis (McLean, Va./The College of William & Mary/Whitemarsh Boat Club)
Elizabeth Martin (Lexington, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Riverside Boat Club/ Whitemarsh Boat Club)
Cara Stawicki (Wall, N.J./Lehigh University/Whitemarsh Boat Club)
Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Ashton Knight (Weston, Mass./Tufts University/Riverside Boat Club)
Ian Richardson (Amesbury, Mass./University of Connecticut/Riverside Boat Club)
Sean Richardson (Beverly, Mass./University of Massachusetts/Riverside Boat Club)
Mats Terwiesch (Wynnewood, Pa./Bates College/Riverside Boat Club)
Women’s Pair
Claire Collins (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Men’s Pair
Justin Best (Kennett Square, Pa./Drexel University/California Rowing Club)
Michael Grady (Pittsburgh, Pa./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)
Lightweight Women’s Pair
Solveig Imsdahl (Eutin, Germany/Cornell University/Vesper Boat Club)
Elaine Tierney (West Chester, Pa./Temple University/Vesper Boat Club)
Lightweight Men’s Pair
Justin Stevens (Knoxville, Tenn./Vanderbilt University/New York Athletic Club)
Harrison Tsavaris (Pelham Manor, N.Y./Fordham University/New York Athletic Club)
Women’s Four
Allyson Baker (North Royalton, Ohio/The Ohio State University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Erin Boxberger (Shady Shores, Texas/University of Notre Dame/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)
Teal Cohen (Dallas, Texas/University of Washington)
Vicki Opitz (Middleton, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Men’s Four
Rhett Burns (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Northeastern University)
Henry Hollingsworth (Dover, Mass./Brown University/California Rowing Club)
Nick Mead (Strafford, Pa./Princeton University)
Gus Rodriguez (Rye, N.Y./Brown University/California Rowing Club)
PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain
Emelie Eldracher (Andover, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Alex Flynn (Wilmington, Mass./Tufts University)
Saige Harper (Easthampton, Mass./Sacred Heart University)
Molly Moore (Indianapolis, Ind./Harvard University/Community Rowing, Inc.)
Andrew Wigren (Providence, R.I./Hobart College)
Women’s Eight
Hannah Broadland (Sacramento, Calif./San Diego State University/San Diego Rowing Club/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Molly Bruggeman (Dayton, Ohio/University of Notre Dame// USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Charlotte Buck (Nyack, N.Y./Columbia University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Claire Collins (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Alina Hagstrom (Seattle, Wash./Oregon State University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Kelsey Reelick (Brookfield, Conn./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Regina Salmons (Methuen, Mass./University of Pennsylvania/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Jessica Thoennes (Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Men’s Eight
Chris Carlson (Bedford, N.H./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)
Jimmy Catalano (Greenwich Conn./University of Wisconsin)
Michael Clougher (Canton, Mass./Connecticut College/Penn Athletic Club)
Liam Corrigan (Old Lyme, Conn./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)
Andrew Gaard (Madison, Wis./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)
Alex Karwoski (Moultonborough, N.H./Cornell University)
Michael Knippen (Germantown, Wis./University of Wisconsin/California Rowing Club)
Pieter Quinton (Portland, Ore./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)
Nick Rusher (West Bend, Wis./Yale University)
Alternates
Oliver Bub (Westport, Conn./Dartmouth College/California Rowing Club)
Ezra Carlson (Eureka, Calif./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)
Grace Joyce (Northfield, Ill./University of Wisconsin/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)
Andrew LeRoux (Venice, Fla./Princeton University/California Rowing Club)
Brooke Mooney (Keene Valley, N.Y./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)
Hannah Paynter (Lyme, Conn./Princeton University/ARION)
Coaches
Mara Allen – Women’s Sweep Assistant
Sasha Bailey – PR1 Men’s Single Sculls
Guenter Beutter, – Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Michiel Bartman – Lightweight Women’s Pair
Jesse Foglia – Men’s Four
Casey Galvanek – Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls
Mark Grinberg – Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
M. Sean Hall – Lightweight Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Derek Hartwick – PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain
Alice Henderson – PR2 Men’s Single Sculls
Isabelle Jacobs – Men’s and Women’s Sculling Assistant
Skip Kielt – Men’s Pair
Laurel Korholz – Women’s Pair, Women’s Four, Women’s Eight
Bill Manning – Men’s Double Sculls
Petr Mansfield – Women’s Single Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Beth Noll – PR2 Women’s Single Sculls
Nicholas Lee Parker – Men’s Sweep Assistant
Tom Terhaar – Men’s Eight
David Walton – Lightweight Men’s Pair
Stephen Hap Whelpley – Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Susan Wood – PR3 Mixed Double Sculls
Support Staff
Kate Ackerman – Team Physician
Will Daly – Team Leader
Liz Fusco – Dietician
Brett Johnson – Press Officer
Geoff Keller – Physical Therapist
Alicia Lamb – Physical Therapist
Victoria Lambert – Dietician
Deirdre McLoughlin – Physical Therapist
Ellen Minzner – Director of Para High Performance
Marc Nowak – Physical Therapist
Josy Verdonkschot – Chief High Performance Officer
Peter Wenger – Team Physician
Wendy Wilbur – Team Leader
Michael Zimmer – Team Leader
