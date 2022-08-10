Bond Joins Blue Devils Coaching Staff

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and rowing superstar Hamish Bond has joined the women’s rowing coaching staff at Duke University.

Bond will serve as a volunteer coach with the program.

“I’m thrilled to have Hamish Bond join our exceptional staff,” said head coach Megan Cooke Carcagno. “His incredible skills as an athlete and abilities as an oarsman will be highly beneficial to our team. Hamish has established himself as a legend in modern rowing, and I look forward to having his expertise help Duke hit the next level. I can’t think of a better rower to help coach our team. Welcome to Duke!”