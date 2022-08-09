USRowing National Team Spots Awarded to Kohler, Phifer/Koszyk

The women’s single and men’s double slots on the 2022 USRowing World Championship roster are now filled.

Two-time Olympian and 2019 World Rowing Championships bronze medalist Kara Kohler earned the bid in the women’s single. Kohler said the win is another step in the right direction.

“It was a very short and sweet regatta,” Kohler told USRowing. “Very nervous. I never want to underestimate anybody, but I have big goals in the single, so today was just a step along that path.”

In the men’s double, Thomas Phifer and Sorin Koszyk found success on the waters of Lake Mercer, earning the bid for that boat class. Phifer and Koszyk finished third in the time trials on August 8.

“We just wanted to try to control the race as early as possible,” Phifer told USRowing. “We knew the other boats would be going out hard, going for our throats. We tried to stay as cool as possible, keep in contact, and then just use our fitness to get us through the whole [2,000 meters]. This is a long-time coming, and we’re both really happy to be here. We had a good productive summer, and this is just the next step.”

