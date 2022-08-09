Martensson Joins Cavaliers

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Marten Martensson, former Yale University men’s assistant coach, has joined the coaching staff at the University of Virginia as an assistant coach.

“I am ecstatic to be joining the coaching staff here at UVA,” Martensson said. “The University and women’s rowing program are steeped in tradition, hard work and success. It is clear that everyone from the coaching staff to the administration and support staff are heavily invested in the success of the rowing program.”

Head coach Kevin Sauer said that Martensson’s work at Yale will play a valuable part in helping guide the Cavaliers in the upcoming 2022-2023 rowing season. Martensson coached in New Haven from 2019 until taking the job in Charlottesville.

“We are excited to welcome Marten to our team,” Sauer said. “His experience with the dominant Yale men’s team the past few years will be invaluable.”