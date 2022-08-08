Kohler, Davis/Putnam Top Time Trials at 2022 USRowing Senior Trials II

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

On day one of racing at the 2022 USRowing Senior Trials II, time trials were the name of the game.

In the women’s single, Texas Rowing Center’s Kara Kohler had the fastest time in the four-entry event. Kohler was followed by ARION’s Lauren O’Connor and Hannah Paynter, with Riverside’s Sera Busse finishing in the fourth slot.

In the men’s double, Greg Davis and Eliot Putnam had the day’s fastest time.

Racing on the final day of the 2022 USRowing Senior Trials II begins Tuesday, August 9 at 8:00 a.m. east. Results from the event can be viewed here.

* Rowing News Trials coverage brought to you by Gemini.