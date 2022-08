Duquesne Hires Matt Carlsen For Rowing Head Coach Slot

The Dukes have a new leader at their helm.

Matt Carlson, Miami University graduate and former Duke assistant coach, has taken the reigns as the school’s women’s rowing head coach.

Prior to coaching at Duke, Carlson spent the previous four seasons as head coach of the Princeton National Rowing Association women’s team. Carlson also served as varsity men’s rowing coach at St. Edward High School and was a member of the Miami Rowing Club.