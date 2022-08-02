World Rowing Announces New Age Categories and Medals for 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

World Rowing announced that the 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2 will run as a “true hybrid event.”

Participants will have the opportunity to compete in person or virtually. Participants who are competing virtually will be “connected via the internet to the same central timing and results system as for those in the venue,” according to World Rowing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the world in February 2023 and to be making history as the first-ever hybrid version of the World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2. It will be fascinating to see participants compete virtually against those in person,” Susan Kitchen, Chair of the Organising Committee in Mississauga, said. “Olympians and Paralympians will get the chance to compete in one of the most diverse places on the planet, where each athlete will have their own hometown cheering section.”

World Rowing also announced a new multi-challenge competition format called the World Rowing Versa Challenge.

“The Versa Challenge will allow the indoor rowers of the world to showcase their skills in a really dynamic way,” comments Filip Ljubicic, Chair of World Rowing’s Indoor Rowing Commission. “The chance to see the participants compete against one another five times throughout a weekend will not only make for exciting competition but give fans a chance to get to know the competitors themselves.”

Entries for the 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2 will open October 15, 2022, here.