10 Spots on United States National Rowing Team Awarded July 8, Vesper Wins Overall Points Trophy at Summer Champs

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY USROWING

The 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships concluded July 8. More than 500 rowers competed in the event on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.

Along with earning the title of national champion, in ten of the events, rowers were competing for the opportunity to represent the United States at the 2022 World Rowing Championships.

Vesper Boat Club’s Elaine Tierney and Solveig Imsdahl won the women’s lightweight pair and a spot on the senior national team.

“We were just staying very internal, just focusing on doing what we could do,” Imsdahl told USRowing. “We had a good base and just held it. I’m very excited to be working with [Elaine] on this. We’ve only been rowing together for a few weeks, and I feel like we have so much more to learn.”

Tierney—who was on last year’s U23 national team—echoed Imsdahl’s excitement.

“I feel really excited, and I’m just really happy that we got to find each other and race,” Tierney said. “We’ve been sort of in the same area but not in the same place to row together, so to be able to do this together is really great. For me, it’s exciting to go from U23 to senior and for us to make the team together for the first time.”

Tierney and Imsdahl weren’t the only crew from Vesper Boat Club to have success at the regatta as the crew won the overall points trophy with 109 points. Vesper also won the women’s points trophy and Miami Rowing Club won the men’s.

In addition to the women’s lightweight pair, there were nine other trials events. Mary Jones Nabel won the lightweight women’s single; Jimmy McCullough won the lightweight men’s single; Harrison Tsavaris and Justin Steven won the lightweight men’s pair; Sophia Luwis, Elizabeth Martin, Cara Stawicki, and Audrianna Boersen won the lightweight women’s quad; Paralympian Russell Gernaat won the PR1 men’s single; Jennifer Fitz-Roy won the PR2 women’s single; Andrew Mangan won the PR2 men’s single; and Todd Vogt and Pearl Outlaw won the PR3 mixed double.

In the lightweight men’s quad, Simon Dubiel, Eli Rabinowitz, Justin Schmidt, and Troy Riesenberger won the event but declined the World Rowing Championship bid leaving it to the Riverside Boat Club crew of Mats Terwiesch, Ashton Knight, Ian Richardson, and Sean Richardson.

A full list of results including the other national championship winners can be viewed here.