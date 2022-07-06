Time Trials Day at 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships Wrapped Up

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Day one of the 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships was all about the time trials.

For the Trials events, the July 6 racing set the semifinals in the men’s lightweight single as well as setting the final up for the women’s lightweight single.

The top six in that event advanced directly to the finals on July 8. Those athletes include Mary Jones Nabel, Liza Ray, Mary Wilson, Alex Morss, Caroline Cahill, and Liz Hinley.

In the men’s lightweight single event, the top 12 athletes will race in two semifinals July 7 to determine the finals which will take place July 8. In that event, Jimmy McCullough representing Texas Rowing Center had the fastest time posting a 6:48.492.

14 other time trials took place July 7. A full list of results as well as a schedule for the rest of racing can be found here.

