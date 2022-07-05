2022 USRowing Summer National Championships Set to Begin July 6

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

By July 8, 50 new rowing national champions will be crowned and 10 more spots on the United States’ senior national rowing team will be filled.

The process of making that happens begins July 6 with the first day of the 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships taking place July 6-8 on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. Races will take place across 50 boat classes in the U23 and open categories, with 351 boats and nearly 500 rowers scheduled to race, according to USRowing.

The events where national team spots are being contested include the lightweight women’s single, lightweight men’s single, lightweight women’s pair, lightweight men’s pair, lightweight women’s quad, lightweight men’s quad, PR1 men’s single, PR2 women’s single, PR2 men’s single, and PR3 mixed double.

Racing begins July 6 with time trials. A full schedule can be viewed here.