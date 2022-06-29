Day Two at 2022 Henley Royal Regatta “All About Firsts”

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY

Clashes, speed, excitement.

All three characteristics of the second day of racing at the 183rd Henley Royal Regatta.

Tuesday’s headwinds eventually gave way to calm water as athletes fought head-to-head on the storied regatta’s 2,112-meter race course.

Toward the end of racing Club de L’Aviron de Vichy and Cercle de L’Aviron de Lyon, France and Oxford Brookes University boats clashed just before finishing their race in The Visitors’ Challenge Cup (intermediate men’s straight four) and were forced to re-row the race. Brookes would go on to secure the victory after nearly clashing again at the beginning of the re-row.

A full list of results from the day can be viewed here.