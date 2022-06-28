One Down, Five to Go: First Day of 2022 Henley Royal Regatta A Success

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA

It was a gusty day on the Thames but one that no less provided rowers and spectators—on the banks of the Thames and watching the live stream—with the excitement and drama expected of the historic regatta.

“It doesn’t feel like a Tuesday, it feels like a Wednesday or Thursday,” Sir Steve Redgrave, Chairman of the Committee of Management, said. “It’s just great to be back. It’s been tough for everyone over the past two years, especially for some of the clubs and schools, but with the 64 Stewards, a lot of heart and passion goes into the regatta so we were very disappointed to not get to race in 2020. To be back bigger and better than 2019 is great and we’ve broken most records on everything and hopefully hit financial records too.”

Such drama included a broken oar in The Fawley Challenge Cup race 40 where the Westminster School’s stroke seat caught a crab and broke an oar. Hereford Cathedral School would go on to beat the young men of Westminster.

Domestic crews such as Yale “A” and Washington raced well on the first day of the event both winning their races in The Temple Challenge Cup.

Results from the event can be viewed here. Racing begins on day two of the 183rd Henley Royal Regatta at 9:00 a.m.