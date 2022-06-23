Kiosoglous Named President of Coaching Center

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY DREXEL

Long-time rowing coach Cam Kiosoglous, a clinical assistant professor and director of Drexel University’s Sport Coaching Leadership Program, has been named president of the United States Center for Coaching Excellence, which aims to strengthen the quality of coach education through guided program development, training, and support for coach developers. The organization also accredits coach-education and training programs based on cutting-edge practices.