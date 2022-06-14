EARC Announces Rowing Award Winners

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM/MIKE CIRILLO

The Eastern Association of Rowing Colleges (EARC) has announced the recipients of its postseason awards June 14.

The head coach of men’s rowing at Brown University, Paul Cook, was voted Heavyweight Coach of the Year.

“It is quite an honor to receive this EARC Coach of the Year Award. I know how hard every team, coach, and student-athlete works and strives for success in this league. I feel lucky and I really appreciate and thank all the EARC Coaches for their recognition,” said Cooke. “This award is a reflection of a lot of support by alumni and parents and by a job well done by our coaching staff, Assistant Coaches Rufus Biggs and Scott Cockle, and, most importantly, by this team of motivated student-athletes.”

It’s the second time Cooke has won the award.

Yale’s men’s heavyweight eight was voted EARC heavyweight crew of the year. The heavy Bulldogs were joined by their lightweight teammates in earning honors as the lights swept the lightweight awards.

Among the winners were Yale’s IRA gold-medal-winning lightweight men’s crew and their coach, Andy Card.

“I am so proud that the varsity was recognized this year, especially because of the other terrific crews in the league,” Card said. “The guys fought hard every week because they knew how tight things would be. I hope that the guys can look back with satisfaction on an incredible run and this recognition from the EARC coaches.

“Of the many reasons there are to pick up an oar, individual recognition is very low on the list of motivations. And if recognition does come, it only is through the efforts and achievements of the whole crew. I’m honored to receive this award because our team has had a terrific season and it’s the result of much hard work on the part of 51 oarsmen and much support staff, including and especially my assistant Ned DelGuercio,” Card said.

This year’s Rusty Callow award went to the men of the Georgetown lightweight varsity eight. The Hoyas earned the award by displaying the virtues of “spirit, courage, and unity,” which was the ethic legendary coach Rusty Callow embodied during his tenure at Washington, the University of Pennsylvania, and Navy.

“Credit our rowers who worked awfully hard on their own from January until the championship season began in February. The team responded purposefully to new part-time coaches Matt Madigan and Joe Federici who joined with volunteer assistant Justin DeGaetano and helped them to realize their year-long goal of medaling at season’s end. This squad truly personified the virtues of spirit, courage, and unity,” Georgetown’s head coach emeritus Tony Johnson said.