The racing at Nathan Benderson Park started on June 11 with the men’s U15 coxed quad B final and continued all the way until the women’s eight D final. It was a busy day of racing
That is except for the crews who were resting, preparing for racing set to take place on June 12—the Grand Finals.
The B and C finals that took place on June 11 included the U17, U16, and U15 categories as well as the C and D finals in the more general youth category.
In the men’s U16 eight B final OARS took the top spot with a time of 6:42.985 and were followed by Everett, Pacific, and Space Coast, respectively.
In the women’s U16 eight B final, Newport Sea Base was the winner putting down a time of 7:21.767. Pacific and Chicago finished in second and third with times of 7:23.547 and 7:24 .900, respectively.
The final day of racing at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championship will take place June 12.
