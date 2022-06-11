A Finals Set to Take Place June 11 at 2022 USRowing Youth National Championship

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY USROWING

The racing at Nathan Benderson Park started on June 11 with the men’s U15 coxed quad B final and continued all the way until the women’s eight D final. It was a busy day of racing

That is except for the crews who were resting, preparing for racing set to take place on June 12—the Grand Finals.

The B and C finals that took place on June 11 included the U17, U16, and U15 categories as well as the C and D finals in the more general youth category.

In the men’s U16 eight B final OARS took the top spot with a time of 6:42.985 and were followed by Everett, Pacific, and Space Coast, respectively.

In the women’s U16 eight B final, Newport Sea Base was the winner putting down a time of 7:21.767. Pacific and Chicago finished in second and third with times of 7:23.547 and 7:24 .900, respectively.

The final day of racing at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championship will take place June 12.

