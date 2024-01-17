Subscribe
    Wilmington Rowers Extend a Helping Oar

    News

    Published on

    By Rowing News

    More than two dozen crews took to the water for Santa Row—the “fun fundraiser” of the Wilmington Rowing Center of Delaware. The Ministry of Caring, a nonprofit devoted to helping poor and homeless people in and around Wilmington, benefits from the outing. Over more than 20 years, rowers and scullers participating in Santa Row have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

