Wilmington Rowers Extend a Helping Oar

More than two dozen crews took to the water for Santa Row—the “fun fundraiser” of the Wilmington Rowing Center of Delaware. The Ministry of Caring, a nonprofit devoted to helping poor and homeless people in and around Wilmington, benefits from the outing. Over more than 20 years, rowers and scullers participating in Santa Row have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.
