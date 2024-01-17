The movie adaptation of Daniel Brown’s best-selling The Boys in the Boat was scheduled to be in theaters on Christmas Day, but many rowers got to see it early at screenings in Seattle, Lake Tahoe, Boston, and Philadelphia. The movie rights to the 2011 book traveled a twisted path to production. Director George Clooney conquered the challenge of filming rowing with ample use of close camera work. “It’s a little like F1 [Formula 1 auto racing] in a way, which is you can’t see speed from far back,” said Clooney. “You have to be up close.”
To continue reading…
Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available.
Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.
Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.
To learn about group subscriptions, click here.
Already a subscriber? Login