Subscribe
More
    HomeNewsThe Boys in the Boat

    The Boys in the Boat

    News

    Published on

    By Rowing News

    The movie adaptation of Daniel Brown’s best-selling The Boys in the Boat was scheduled to be in theaters on Christmas Day, but many rowers got to see it early at screenings in Seattle, Lake Tahoe, Boston, and Philadelphia. The movie rights to the 2011 book traveled a twisted path to production. Director George Clooney conquered the challenge of filming rowing with ample use of close camera work. “It’s a little like F1 [Formula 1 auto racing] in a way, which is you can’t see speed from far back,” said Clooney. “You have to be up close.”

    To continue reading…

    Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available.
    Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.

    Register for free

    Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.

    Subscribe

    To learn about group subscriptions, click here.

    More like this

    News

    Mother-Daughter Role Reversal

    News

    Club Rowers Sue Oregon for Violating Title IX

    News

    Wilmington Rowers Extend a Helping Oar

    Since 1994, Rowing News has served the North American rowing community with news, results, features, training tips, and compelling images

    Get our Email

    Sign up to get email updates from Rowing News.

    Copyright 2023 - The Independent Rowing News, Inc.