    The Art of Intrinsic Motivation

    By Madeline Davis Tully
    Plovdiv BULGARIA. 2017 FISA. Rowing World U23 Championships. USA BLW4X. Two and Three, touch fists before the start of their heat. Bow. CRUSE, Anna, KARR-WARNER, Makayla, HOPKINS, Emma and HAGERMAN, Janice Wednesday. PM, Heats 16:23:08 Wednesday 19.07.17 [Mandatory Credit. Peter SPURRIER/Intersport Images].

    Drew Ginn, one of Australia’s most decorated rowers, has in recent years turned his attention to individual and organizational leadership development. In his most recent blog post, Ginn explores the fundamentals of Self-Determination Theory and how coaches can use this concept to improve intrinsic motivation among their athletes. He considers how this type of motivation allowed him, and his crewmates, to achieve competitive excellence, and enjoy doing so.

    Intrinsic motivation involves “engaging in activities purely for the enjoyment or satisfaction they offer, independent of external rewards,” Ginn explains.  He continues to explain the specifics of Self-Determination Theory, “which emphasizes three core psychological needs: autonomy (choice and control over actions), competence (feeling skilled and effective), and relatedness (connection to others).” Throughout his story, Ginn outlines specific ways in which coaches can facilitate intrinsic motivation in their athletes and, as a result, cultivate long-term engagement and success in rowing.

