WACO, Texas – Eight-time defending Big 12 Champions Texas Rowing competed at the Waco Rowing Regatta on the Brazos River on Sunday morning. Competing in the Women’s Collegiate 8+, the Longhorns raced five boats and UT was the only program in the field. The 5K head race marked UT’s only official competition of the fall season.
“The racing in Waco was a definite success as we accomplished everything we hoped for and more,” said head coach Dave O’Neill. “I was impressed with all five crews, and it was good to see them put everything we’ve been working on all fall together on race day. We certainly grew as a team, and there was some real competition within the team. A shoutout to all the wonderful people in Waco for putting together a terrific event. We really appreciate the effort their work and hospitality.”
Texas spring season will begin in Dallas with a two-day scrimmage against SMU on March 23-24 on White Rock Lake.
Women’s Collegiate 8+ Results
- Texas Eight E – 16:27.245
- Texas Eight D – 16:33.818
- Texas Eight B – 17:15.636
- Texas Eight C – 17:22.338
- Texas Eight A – 18:07.093
Lineups
Eight A: Amy Werner (c), Hannah Medcalf (stroke), Lanie Nitsch, Marg Van der Wal, Allie Alton, Taryn Kooyers, Harriet Wallace, Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski, Amber Harwood (bow)
Eight B: Paris West (c), Rhiannon Luke (stroke), Katherine Nordheim, Grace Holland, Salma Dessouky, Daniela Thiermann, Grace Edgar, Katelyn Semien, Emma Arthurs (bow)
Eight C: Janet Goode (c), Ellie Rodriguez (stroke), Savvy Jerome, Anna Garrison, Chloe Cooper, Jen Dugdale, Alexa Matos, Thea Coull, Megan Minas (bow)
Eight D: Carly Legenzowski (c), Anna Jensen (stroke), Etta Carpender, Phoebe Wise, Yasmin Howe, Abby Dawson, Sue Holderness, Nadja Yaroschuk, Mette Nielsen (bow)
Eight E: Ava Barnhart (c), Alex Rollins (stroke), Caitie Huff, Jessica Jamieson, Scarlett Milling, Naomi Geiger, Malia Thompson, Emily Shaw, Savannah Foster (bow)