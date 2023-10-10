Subscribe
    Peters Joins Duquesne Coaching Staff

    Pittsburgh, Pa. – Duquesne University head rowing coach Matt Carlsen announced Thursday that Jill Peters has joined the staff as an assistant coach.

    “Jill was a great student-athlete for Duquesne when she was a member of the team,” Carlsen said. “We’re excited for the experience she brings to our coaching staff, both as a former student-athlete as well as her experience coaching youth crews at Detroit Boat Club and Three Rivers Rowing Association. We’re looking forward to her contributions to the team as a coach.”

    Peters, a native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., was a four-year letterwinner for the Dukes from 2019 to 2023 and graduated from Duquesne with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences. As a student-athlete, Peters was a member of Duquesne’s Open 2- that claimed gold at the Head of the Ohio last fall. She teamed with fellow senior Mikaela Nestel to earn a victory of 38 seconds to garner plaudits from the Three Rivers Rowing Association.

    Also during her senior year, Peters helped the Duquesne Second Varsity 8+ earn bronze at the George Mason Invite in April, claiming a medal by 3.7 seconds over Jacksonville. In her first year with the Dukes in the fall of 2019, Peters helped the Frosh/Novice 8+ claim first place at the Head of the Schuylkill in Philadelphia, Pa., outlasting both Drexel and Penn for gold.

    Duquesne opens its 2023-24 season Saturday, Oct. 7, by taking part in the Head of the Ohio. The Dukes also will compete in the Yinzer Cup (10/21) and the Head of the Schuylkill (Oct. 28) as part of their 2023 fall campaign.

