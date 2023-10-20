Rowing News

Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.

“I’m honored to be recognized with such a hard working, driven, and successful group of people,” said Tom Terhaar, coach of all four gold-medal crews honored this year. “Their commitment to one another was truly special. Through the ups and downs of competing at the highest level in our sport, they never lost sight of the real gift: each other. Every teammate at the training center contributed to their success. Thank you, National Rowing Foundation for the decades of support of the women’s National Team, and thank you for allowing me to share this honor with the team.”

The 1984 men’s four is bow Thomas N. Kiefer, Gregory T. Springer, Michael R. Bach, stroke Edward A. Ives, cox John S. Stillings and coach Dietrich Rose.

The 2009 women’s eight is bow Erin Cafaro, Mara Allen, Laura Larsen-Strecker, Susan Francia, Anna Goodale, Lindsay Shoop, Caroline Lind, stroke Katherine Glessner, cox Katelin Snyder, and coach Thomas Terhaar.

The 2010 women’s eight is bow Anna Goodale, Amanda Polk, Jamie Redman, Taylor Ritzel, Esther Lofgren, Eleanor Logan, Meghan Musnicki, stroke Katherine Glessner, cox Mary Whipple, and coach Thomas Terhaar

The 2011 women’s eight is bow Esther Lofgren, Susan Francia, Meghan Musnicki, Taylor Ritzel, Jamie Redman, Amanda Polk, Caroline Lind, stroke Eleanor Logan, cox Mary Whipple, and coach Thomas Terhaar.

The 2012 women’s eight is bow Erin Cafaro, Susan Francia, Esther Lofgren, Taylor Ritzel, Meghan Musnicki, Eleanor Logan, Caroline Lind, stroke Caryn Davies, cox Mary Whipple, and coach Thomas Terhaar.