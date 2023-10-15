BOSTON – The Boston University women’s rowing program has added Lizzie Mitchell as an associate head coach, Director of Women’s Rowing Malcolm Doldron announced on Thursday.

“We are extremely grateful to welcome Lizzie Mitchell to our Terrier rowing family,” Doldron stated. “With her well-established record of cultivating team success and developing student-athletes at various levels of the sport, her exceptional work ethic and thoughtful approach will be instrumental in elevating both our program and the Terrier rowing experience.”

Mitchell arrives to Terrier Town following one season as the head coach at Division III Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. In her lone season, Mitchell helped guide the Lutes’ Varsity Eight to a fourth-place result in the Petite Final at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships, while the 2V8 was fifth in the Grand Final.

Mitchell boasts extensive experience at the collegiate level, winning four national titles as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III juggernaut Bates College. Mitchell assisted the Bobcats’ program from 2015 to 2021, hoisting national titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Mitchell guided Bates to New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 and was part of the Bates College staff that was tabbed Division III Staff of the Year in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.

In addition to working with the national title winning women’s program, Mitchell assisted with the men’s program, helping the Bobcats win NESCAC crowns in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and making the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships in 2018 and 2021.

Mitchell served as the junior girls rowing coach with the Sammamish Rowing Association during 2021-2022. In that role, Mitchell oversaw training plans for a team of 70-80 rowers, coordinated travel plans for the entire juniors program, and served as the novice masters coach. Mitchell additionally was the club’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator.

Mitchell has experience as a rowing coach at the Northwest Rowing Center, the US Junior National Team Development Camp, and at Waynflete School.

Mitchell has a Bachelor’s degree in recreation management from the University of Vermont, and holds a Master’s in intercollegiate athletic leadership from the University of Washington.