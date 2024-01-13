Hearing the Call

Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available. Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.

Winter training is the perfect time to revisit last season’s audio and a useful way to take advantage of the indoor season on days when there’s not much to do.

You should begin with a rough idea of what you’re listening for. That way, it’s easy to dissect the piece and notice how you succeeded and how you need to improve. Here are areas that warrant consideration:

Did you execute the race plan effectively? If you had to deviate, did you do so in a way that was understood easily by the crew?

When it comes to race plans, there’s no logical reason not to have one. Ideally, you’ll have a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C, because you never know when you’re going to need to transition among them because the race is developing differently than you expected. The better acquainted you and your crew are with the plan before launching, the smoother the transition will be if you need to make that jump. Having to do this during a race is a good test of your composure, your ability to stay focused, and your awareness of how the race is developing around you and how you need to adapt to it.

Did you make technical calls that increased boat speed?

This is where having GoPro video to review can be an asset. An easy way to determine the effectiveness of a technical call is whether the boat’s speed picks up within three to five strokes and is maintained for five plus strokes. If you have a SpeedCoach, you can determine whether your speed is increasing by watching for consistent improvement in splits maintained for five or more strokes.

If you don’t have a SpeedCoach, you can look to see whether the boat is running out farther between strokes, which is done by watching for an increase in the distance between your puddles. During a race, it’s too late obviously to be coaching a rower or crew’s technique, but you can still make simple, targeted calls that address issues when they pop up.

Did you vary tone, volume, and urgency to support your calls?

A monotonous, robotic coxswain is ineffective because there’s nothing to keep the rowers engaged. As you listen to your audio, take note of where you are in the race and whether your tone, volume, and intensity match the situation (i.e., if you’re bow ball to bow ball, do you sound like you’re in a tight race or like you’re coxing steady-state during practice?). Clarity is also key. As you listen to your calls, consider how easy they are to understand, in terms of both meaning and enunciation.

These are very simple things, but they pertain to your core responsibilities during a race. The trick to being a good coxswain is executing the basics at a high level. Focus less on manifesting the perfect call and more on refining your skills to maximize your impact in the boat.

To get the most out of reviewing your audio, identify your strengths and weaknesses without obsessing too much about either. Once you’ve picked out a few things to work on, record yourself again after a few practices or during your next race so you can reevaluate your performance and see how you’re progressing.

You should be proactive also in seeking criticism. Your coach is an obvious resource, as is your stroke seat, since he or she is in the boat with you. Different ears pick up different things, so the more people you have listening, the more insight you’ll gain.