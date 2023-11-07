Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available. Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.

Responding to the rapidly increasing demand for Indoor & Virtual Rowing, World Rowing reviewed some of the age categories to be offered. “We are constantly looking at how we can improve the World Indoor Rowing Championships and we will always review categories based on entry data to ensure that we are able to provide World Championship racing for all. ” says Filip Ljubicic, Chair of the World Rowing Indoor Commission. “These new categories enable us to expand our offering while providing World Championship level competition.”

The 2000m and 500m races will be offered in the following age categories for the World Rowing Indoor Championships:

Openweight Lightweight Men Women Men Women Under 17 Under 17 – – 17 – 18 17 – 18 – – 19 – 20 19 – 20 19 – 20 19 – 20 21 – 22 21 – 22 21 – 22 21 – 22 23 – 39 23 – 39 23 – 39 23 – 39 40 – 44 40 – 44 40 – 44 40 – 44 45 – 49 45 – 49 45 – 49 45 – 49 50 – 54 50 – 54 50 – 54 50 – 54 55 – 59 55 – 59 55 – 59 55 – 59 60 – 64 60 – 64 60 – 64 60 – 64 65 – 69 65 – 69 65 – 69 65 – 69 70-74 70-74 70-74 70-74 75-79 75-79 75-79 75-79 80+ 80+ 80+ 80+ PR1 PR1 – – PR2 PR2 – – PR3 PR3 – – PR3-II PR3-II – –

Team Event categories

The following Team events open for entry and will take place as hybrid events. This means that teams can race in-person (without needed to qualify in advance), or teams can race virtually by qualifying in advance. See eligibility criteria below.

Mixed Team 2 Men, 2 Women Format: 2000m Relay, Switching Every 250m. All Teammates Will Row Twice, But Must Switch Every 250m. Teams Can Switch Rowers However They Wish (And Can Assist One Another With Foot Straps, Handle, And Seat). Men’s Team 4 Men Women’s Team 4 Women>

The World Rowing Versa Challenge

World Rowing is pleased to announce the second edition of the World Rowing Versa Challenge, a new competition format which was introduced as part of the 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships, presented by Concept2. The Versa Challenge is back for its second year, following the enormous success from 2023.

Over the two competition days of the Championships, participants competing in the World Rowing Versa Challenge will race in five different sub-challenges varying in time, distance, and type. The Versa Challenge is intended to test all the skills and strengths required of indoor rowers, exposing them to new and unfamiliar race formats. Participants will earn points throughout the sub-challenges, and the overall winners in the Open Men’s and Open Women’s categories will become World Rowing Versa Champions.

“The Versa Challenge is the hardest test on the rowing machine that you can do. 5 events over 2 days that challenge you not only physically and mentally but also tactically and strategically. We are excited to bring it back for another year and to continue to evolve the event. If you think you have what it takes try our Qualifying Challenges in November and you could be in Prague racing the Versa.”

Only 12 men and 12 women will compete in the World Rowing Versa Challenge at the 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2. In an exciting innovation, two of the 12 athletes will be guests invited by World Rowing as “Wild Cards”. The qualification period for the World Rowing Versa Challenge will take place online and will be open to all interested participants – the qualification details for the Challenge are available on the event page.

Entries for the 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships, presented by Concept2 open 6 November, 2023. Find all details here.