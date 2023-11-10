The Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) proudly unveils the distinguished individuals set to be immortalized in the 2023 Hall of Fame class. The awards ceremony, a momentous occasion celebrating excellence in NCAA women’s rowing, is scheduled to take place in conjunction with the Conference for Rowing Coaches at Sarasota Springs, NY, from December 8 to 10, 2023.

The 2023 CRCA Hall of Fame class is a testament to the enduring impact of exceptional coaching in collegiate rowing. Two luminaries, Bebe Bryans and Robin Meiggs, have been selected for their unparalleled contributions, marking the 22nd and 23rd esteemed members of the CRCA Hall of Fame.

Bebe Bryans: A Legacy of Leadership

Since 1988, Bebe Bryans has steered the course of four collegiate rowing programs, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of NCAA women’s rowing. Her teams boast an impressive 22 NCAA appearances, a testament to her leadership prowess. Recently retired, Bebe is the longest-tenured women’s rowing coach in the University of Wisconsin history with 14 NCAA appearances. As the founding head coach at Michigan State University (7 NCAA appearances) and the trailblazer who guided Georgetown University to the inaugural NCAA championships in 1997, Bebe’s legacy is etched in the history of collegiate rowing.

Before her notable coaching career, Bryans served as the founder, executive director, and head coach of the Pacific Rowing Club from 1980-92. Her involvement extended to the USA Women’s National Rowing Team in 1985, where she led the 1992 women’s eight to a historic bronze medal at the Junior World Championships. A record-breaking achievement, Bryans is the only rowing coach in history to have led three different programs to the NCAA Rowing Championships. Bebe Bryans leaves a lasting legacy of competitive spirit, passion, and selfless dedication, positively impacting generations of women.

Robin Meiggs: A Towering Presence in Humboldt State Rowing

Robin Meiggs, a stalwart of Humboldt State University Women’s Rowing Program for nearly three decades, is celebrated as one of the University’s most successful coaches. Commencing with the program as a club team, Meiggs transformed Humboldt State Rowing into a consistent NCAA DII contender. Her tenure witnessed remarkable achievements, including two NCAA championships (2012, 2014), five top-three finishes at the NCAA Championships, and six conference championships.

Beyond her coaching duties, Meiggs was an active member of the University Senate, serving as Union President and Faculty Rights Chair of the HSU chapter of the California Faculty Association. Her influence extended to national bodies, participating in the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports and the NCAA’s Regional Advisory Committee and National Advisory Committee. In addition to her coaching prowess, Meiggs taught classes in Kinesiology, embodying a holistic approach to athletics and academics.

Synonymous with Humboldt State Rowing, Meiggs’ legacy transcends championships, resonating as an inspiring mentor and role model to countless student-athletes and coaches. Her impact echoes far beyond the shores of success, creating a lasting impression on the collegiate rowing community.

The CRCA proudly welcomes Bebe Bryans and Robin Meiggs into the esteemed 2023 Hall of Fame class, acknowledging their unparalleled contributions to the sport and enduring legacies as beacons of inspiration for future generations.