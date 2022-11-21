Concept2 Holiday Challenge Underway November 24

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

The 2022 Concept2 Holiday Challenge will begin November 24.

The event is in its 23rd year and runs from Thanksgiving through midnight on Christmas Eve.

“Row, ski or ride 100k on the Concept2 RowErg, SkiErg or BikeErg (combined meters count!) during the challenge and Concept2 will donate $.02 per kilometer (1000 meters) to your choice of this year’s charities. Once you get beyond 100k, we’ll donate $.04 per additional kilometer. Note: BikeErg meters are counted as half when applied to the challenge,” according to the challenge page.

This year’s charities include Prytula Foundation, Greenpeace, Global Fund for Women, American Council of the Blind, and Vermont Parks Forever.

