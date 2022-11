Longhorns Publish 2022-2023 Race Schedule

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The University of Texas’ women’s rowing program announced its schedule for the 2022-2023 season November 1.

The first regatta the crew will race in is the Waco Rowing Regatta November 6, marking the first time the program has competed in a fall event since 2018.

The spring lineup includes several scrimmages and duals, the 2023 San Diego Crew Classic, and hosting the Big 12 Conference Championship.

View the full schedule here.