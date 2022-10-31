USOPC Awards USRowing with the 2022 NGB DEI Choice Award

USRowing has been selected as the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s recipient of the NGB Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Choice Award for its STEM to Stern program.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the USOPC and our fellow NGBs for the work we are doing with STEM to Stern,” said USRowing Chief Community Engagement Officer Jennie Trayes. “The team works hard to support partner clubs with the day-to-day obstacles of breaking down barriers, improving boathouse cultures, and ultimately, changing rowing to make it more accessible and welcoming to all. There is much more we, as the leaders of the sport at USRowing, can and will do, but we are grateful to the USOPC for the award and grant to support these ongoing efforts.”

According to USRowing, the program was started as a way to eliminate the barriers to participation in the sport and to increase representation. The program has grown to more than 25 programs across the U.S.

“We’re honored to win this award and are excited to continue the work of making rowing more diverse and competitive,” said STEM to Stern Director Will Bott. “This award belongs to the program leads, coaches, college facilitators, parents, teachers, and administrators of the student-athletes – everyone involved in supporting STEM to Stern and creating inclusive spaces at their boathouse.”

