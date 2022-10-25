 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Will Scoggins Honored With Shell Dedication

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO COURTESY

Alumni of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., have donated funds to ensure Wesleyan always has a shell named after beloved coach Will Scoggins. Wescrew alumni gathered during homecoming weekend to dedicate the first new shell and celebrate Scoggins at a dinner.

“For Will, the medium was much less important than the message: Do want you do with pride and excellence or don’t do it at all,” read the citation.

Scoggins coached Wesleyan to a 15-0 record over two years, including a 1987 New England Championship.

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2022 The Independent Rowing News, Inc.