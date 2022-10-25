Will Scoggins Honored With Shell Dedication

Alumni of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., have donated funds to ensure Wesleyan always has a shell named after beloved coach Will Scoggins. Wescrew alumni gathered during homecoming weekend to dedicate the first new shell and celebrate Scoggins at a dinner.

“For Will, the medium was much less important than the message: Do want you do with pride and excellence or don’t do it at all,” read the citation.

Scoggins coached Wesleyan to a 15-0 record over two years, including a 1987 New England Championship.