Alumni of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., have donated funds to ensure Wesleyan always has a shell named after beloved coach Will Scoggins. Wescrew alumni gathered during homecoming weekend to dedicate the first new shell and celebrate Scoggins at a dinner.
“For Will, the medium was much less important than the message: Do want you do with pride and excellence or don’t do it at all,” read the citation.
Scoggins coached Wesleyan to a 15-0 record over two years, including a 1987 New England Championship.
