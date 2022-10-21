STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
The 57th Head of the Charles Regatta is underway October 21-23.
The annual event takes place on the Charles River in Boston, Mass. There are over 2,400 entries from over 790 clubs racing at this year’s event.
