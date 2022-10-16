U.S. Picks up Two Bronze Medals, Spain and Tunisia Shine Bright on Day Two of 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

Tunisia had a strong showing on the second day of the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, coming away from the competition on October 15 with two golds in the under-19 coastal men’s solo and under-19 coastal women’s solo events.

The 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals is being held in Saundersfoot, Great Britain.

The United States’ beach sprint squad came away with two bronzes on the same day in the mixed coxed quad and under 19 coastal men’s solo events.

“The races were hectic with the strong winds, and we had to adapt very quickly as a crew to the situation,” Peter Choi, a member of the mixed coxed quad, told USRowing.

“The one thing that we had going for us was that our team fully trusted each other and had each other’s backs no matter the circumstance. We lifted each other up and pulled for each other during every second of all three races. I could not be prouder to be a part of this team. I think it’s important to recognize Marc Oria and Ben Booth, our two incredible coaches, who have taught us everything and our amazing boat handler, Chip Norton, who was indispensable in helping us win this bronze medal.”

Racing on the final day of the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals will take place October 16.