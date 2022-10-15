Rain, Sun, Sand, and Surf: Day One of 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

It was a busy day of beach sprint rowing mania in Saundersfoot, Great Britain, for the first day of competition at the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

The event, which runs October 14-16, has rowers from around the world competing, including some big names in the rowing world.

“That was crazy, the whole day’s been crazy, but a lot of fun,” Olympic gold-medalist and New Zealand single sculler Emma Twigg told World Rowing.

“It’s been really interesting, we’ve learned a lot. That was my first race in a single, probably the third time I’ve been in a coastal boat, so learning a lot and don’t really have any expectations. Just here to have fun.”

In the coastal men’s solo event, American sculler Christopher Bak, posted the fastest time of the day in his event, winning the time trial.

“I am extremely happy with the solo win today,” Bak told USRowing. “It’s nice to know that the training I have put in has been paying off. There is still a lot more work ahead, but this race gave me a huge confidence boost going into the later rounds of the competition. As I did at trials this year, I just need to keep my head down and trust my body to do the work and not let my thoughts get in the way.”

The American junior women’s double also won their time trial, putting the number of U.S. crews moving on to the knockout round at seven.