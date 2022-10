World Rowing Beach Sprints Underway October 14-16

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

The 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals will take place October 14-16 in Saundersfoot, Great Britain.

The event follows the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships that took place October 7-9.

More than 250 athletes in 147 boats from 27 countries will compete in the event. The United States has nine boats competing in the regatta.